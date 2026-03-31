The family of Nandipha Magudumana has denied rumours that they approached the government over her attendance at her mother’s funeral

A statement shared on X emphasised that no such conversations with ministers took place

The family ask for privacy and compassion as they mourn their mother, who passed away on Thursday

Nandipha Magudumana is mourning her mother whilst rumours circulate on whether she will be allowed to attend her funeral. Image: Mlungisi Louw/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —The family of Nandipha Magudumana has spoken out to clear the air over rumours surrounding her mother’s funeral.

This is after rumours circulated on social media that the family has approached ministers to permit Nandipha to attend.

In a statement shared by journalist Chirselda Lewis on X, the Sekeleni family denied claims that they had approached the government authorities to secure Nandipha’s presence at the service. The clarification comes just days after the infamous doctor's mother passed away on Thursday, 26 March 2026, in Port Shepstone.

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Family refutes rumours via a statement

The family said no conversations have taken place.

“Amidst the quiet ache of our grief, we have been saddened by whispers and rumours suggesting that we have approached the government or any ministers to negotiate for Nandipha’s presence at the funeral

" We are simply a family in mourning, trying to find our way through this darkness together,” it said.

The family also highlighted the importance of celebrating their mother’s life.

“Our mother was the heart of our home and she deserves a send-off as peaceful and beautiful as the love she gave us all. To honour her memory, we humbly ask for your compassion and gentleness.”

The family also asked for privacy as Nandipha navigates both her personal challenges and the loss of her mother.

“As Nandipha carries both the weight of her personal journey and the pain of losing her mother, we ask to be afforded that,” the statement concluded.

Nandipha could apply for compassionate leave.

In a related article, Briefly News shared that South Africans weighed in on the possibility that Nandipha Magudumana may be granted permission to attend her mother's funeral. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) indicated that offenders who experience bereavement in their immediate family may apply for temporary release, subject to legal provisions and assessment. Magududmana's father, Zolile Sikeleni, confirmed that funeral arrangements are underway and expressed grief over his wife's death while their daughter remains incarcerated.

Nandipha's father said she is innocent

Even while her daughter remains behind bars, Nandipha Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, insisted that his daughter was innocent. Sekeleni, who was also incarcerated for aiding Magudumana and co-accused Thabo Besters ' escape from jail. His charges were later dropped, but during his court appearance, Sekeleni made bold claims, including the claim that Bester was being used by 'powerful people.'

Nandipha's family denied rumours that they approached the government over her attendance at her mother’s funeral. Image: Mlungisi Louw/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that Magudumana issued a statement through her lawyers and alleged that she had experienced abuse at the hands of government officials and "powerful and prominent" families in South Africa. Magudumana said these families occupy the highest positions in government and business. She also said she would one day share her story of the abuse she experienced.

Source: Briefly News