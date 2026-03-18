KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala had freedom inside prison

Mkhwanazi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament to respond to questions about his initial testimonies

Mkhwanazi’s allegations sent ripples on social media, as South Africans believed the claims Mkhwanazi made

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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Cat Matlala and the Kgosi Mampuru II prison head were allegedly close. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa and News 24/7 Update

Source: Facebook

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— KwaZulu-Natal Provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said on 18 March 2026 that suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala had a close relationship with the head of the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where he was incarcerated.

Mkhwanazi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating corruption in the criminal justice system. According to SABC News, Mkhwanazi presented an eight-page letter allegedly written by a former cellmate of Cat Matlala. The former cellmate allegedly wrote information that Matlala told him while incarcerated at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre for allegedly orchestrating the attempted murder of socialite Tebogo Thobejane. The letter alleged links to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, information on Katiso Molefe, drug crimes, and even a message to uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Mkhwanazi discusses the letter with MPs

Mkhwanazi responded to a concern ActionSA MP Dereleen James raised about how Matlala had access to cellphones and other belongings while incarcerated at a maximum security facility. His cellphone was confiscated on 6 July 2025.

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Mkhwanazi said the writer of the letter alleged that Matlala had freedom inside Kgosi Mampuru II. He also claimed that Matlala was close to the head of the facility, which would explain Matlala’s ability to move around freely and obtain contraband like cellphones. Mkhwanazi added that the relationship between Matlala and the head of the facility made it clear that Matlala could get whatever he wanted in the facility.

Matlala's free movement behind bars

In a video posted on MDN News’s @MDNNewss X account, he added that the phone, which was confiscated, assisted in providing evidence against Matlala. He added that Ndhlela’s father allegedly went to fetch the letter. Testimonies provided before the Madlanga Commission and the Ad Hoc Committee corroborate the contents of the letter. However, Mkhwanazi received it from his cousin, who allegedly received it from Ndhlela’s father, and the letter is thus considered to be triple hearsay.

Cat Matlala's former cellmate wrote a letter about him. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Source: Facebook

Mkhwanazi also added that the letter contained an explanation of how Mchunu obtained an affidavit he presented when he appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee shortly after he was suspended. Mkhwanazi reasoned that Matlala must have had direct access to Mchunu, contrasting earlier notions that he contacted Mchunu through intermediaries like Brown Mogotsi.

Mkhwanazi reveals that Matlala paid the wrong person

In a related article, Briefly News reported that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that Matlala paid the wrong Cele when he was allegedly supposed to pay former Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Mkhwanazi explained why he previously alleged that Matlala paid Cele. He said that Matlala had the numbers of two Celes, and one was saved under a different clan name. The two numbers also differed by two digits, and that is how Matlala sent money to the second Cele, an unemployed man.

Source: Briefly News