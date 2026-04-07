A woman shared her disappointing experience after visiting Pretoria Zoo, highlighting multiple issues during her trip

She raised concerns about closed facilities, animal conditions and what she described as poor management from staff

Her video sparked debate, with many calling out the government for improvements to restore the zoo’s former standard

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A family outing turned into frustration after a woman visited the Pretoria Zoo and walked away disappointed. What she expected to be a fun day with her kids quickly became a stressful experience, and she didn’t hold back when sharing what she saw. Her video has since sparked a wider conversation about the condition of one of the country’s most well-known attractions.

The picture on the left showed Bronwyn sharing her experience at Pretoria Zoo. Image: @bronwyn_and_dylan

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @bronwyn_and_dylan posted the video on 6 April 2027, and she said she went to Pretoria zoo with her family and she had a distgusting experience. She explained that upon arrival, none of the food outlets inside the zoo were operating, leaving her children hungry. With no other options, she said they had to order food through delivery services just to get through the day.

Beyond the food issue, she also pointed out concerns about the animals and facilities. She claimed there were no elephants on display and highlighted what she described as poor conditions in certain enclosures, including seals with very little water. She also called on the South African National Biodiversity Institute who managbes the pretoria zoo to do better, she also tagged Hellen Zille, and said maybe the government will intervene.

Calls for government to intervene

The overall environment, according to her, felt neglected, with several empty cages and staff members who appeared inactive. She questioned what was really happening behind the scenes and called for intervention from authorities responsible for managing the zoo.

User @bronwyn_and_dylan's video gained traction online, with many South Africans echoing similar concerns, while others said the zoo used to be a top-tier attraction and deserves proper maintenance and care.

The screenshot on the left showed Bronwyn explaining her family experience at Pretoria Zoo. Image: @bronwyn_and_dylan

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said about the Zoo

JD Keet wrote:

“Went there recently everything was fine and had lunch there and also went to JHB zoo 2 weeks ago and also everything was amazing did not have any problem.”

Murphy Made Home wrote:

“Pretoria Zoo's beloved Elephant Charley might be retiring… Charlie, the last elephant at the National Zoological Garden, Pretoria, was relocated to Shambala Private Game Reserve in August 2024.”

Theo wrote:

“You should check out Johannesburg Zoo every month on a Sunday they have a 5km walk… The zoo is amazing!”

Bianca_westphal25 wrote:

“I heard there is a lovely zoo in Midrand, I think it's called Lory Park zoo… PTA zoo is the saddest thing ever.”

Trinity wrote:

“SANBI is the one responsible for Pretoria Zoo. If it’s degrading they are responsible.”

Michealé wrote:

“Why did you not make a complaint or go talk to a manager and do something about it?”

Bariatric Queen Hlengiwe wrote:

“I went again after 20 years last year and my heart broke. That’s not the zoo we all grew up going to.”

Anya_marais wrote:

“Here are a few ethical sanctuaries in South Africa that prioritize animal welfare…”

Simone wrote:

“My friend and I went last year and it took us an hour to find a toilet.”

MurphyMadeHome wrote:

“We were there a few weeks ago. Had the exact opposite experience… the zoo was neat and clean.”

The Great wrote:

“Can we raise money and take SANBI to court so that a more capable organisation could step in and manage the zoo?”

Kediza wrote:

“Thanks was planning to go there on my birthday but won't.”

Dashdurban wrote:

“I went there more than 25 years ago when I was a kid. It was amazing! What a shame.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Pretoria Zoo

A Johannesburg student shared a video revealing the Zoo Trot, a monthly 5 km run or walk that happens every second Sunday at Joburg Zoo.

Sizwe Dhlomo’s backyard shared a new photo of his sprawling, immaculately groomed yard, with Mzansi saying it would be ideal for private zoo.

A deadly virus swept through Zurich's zoo in 2022, killing three Asian elephants in a month and leaving experts stumped as to how to stop its spread.

Source: Briefly News