A Johannesburg student shared a video revealing the Zoo Trot, a monthly 5 km run or walk that happens every second Sunday at Joburg Zoo

The race starts at 7:30 am, and participants run past all the animals in the zoo for a good cause

Johannesburg residents admitted they had no idea this existed, despite living in the city

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young woman standing in front of a tree on the left, and the entrance of the Joburg Zoo on the left. Images: @snapshot.sightsee

Source: Instagram

Joburg Zoo has more going on than most people realise. A Johannesburg student posted a video on 8 February 2026 to show what the zoo offers that many don't know about.

Every second Sunday of the month, the zoo hosts a 5 km race called the Zoo Trot. It starts at 7:30 am with a little aerobics class, then the race begins. You can run or walk, and the route takes you past all the animals in the zoo. The whole point is to raise awareness about conservation and collect fees to help wildlife in danger.

The woman explained that the race ends with a finish line where everyone gets a medal and a small tree to take home. There are also conservation enclosures where you can look at owls, hold snakes and learn more about different species. Tickets can be booked online or through the zoo's Facebook page. According to Webtickets, the next Zoo Trot is scheduled for 8 March 2026 at 7 am and costs around R80.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

More to do at Johannesburg Zoo

Instagram user @lifewithangie3 also shared her experience visiting the zoo and said that she didn't expect what she and her group got. They originally planned to go on a different outing but had to cancel, so they ended up at Joburg Zoo instead. Prices were affordable, and they walked the full 5km of the zoo grounds.

Angie shared that she wasn't expecting to see so many different species in one place. Her favourite part was the aquarium, especially the small section with freshwater species. The zoo also offers different activities for kids, making it a solid family outing.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Joburg residents get curious about Johannesburg Zoo

People were surprised they didn't know about this activity shared by Instagram user @snapshot.sightsee:

@lincoln_ph admitted:

"Never been to Joburg Zoo as a Joburg resident. This is my chance."

@wiggins_l said:

"Cool kids. Wish I could have joined you 🏃🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️"

@kirsten_legg shared:

"We used to do them with Emma. We are so keen to start doing them again, we were just mentioning it last week."

@gerard.du.toit asked:

"Is it every Sunday now, or still only every second Sunday of a particular month?"

@dawnmaureen10 questioned:

"When is the next race please?"

@moey.ti wrote:

"Can't find it, can anyone share the link?"

A woman running past animals at Joburg Zoo. Images: @snapshot.sightsee

Source: Instagram

More fun activities to try in SA

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News