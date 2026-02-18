A new weekend market officially opened in Cape Town, offering an opportunity to local businesses

The City of Cape Town confirmed the market will run every weekend from 10 am to 7 pm, offering another hot attraction in the Western Cape

Cape Town's mayor visited the opening and walked through the market, meeting vendors and seeing the wooden stalls set up for the community

The mayor of Cape town Geordin-Hill Lewis, and the colourful houses of Bo-Kaap.Images: James Strachan/Getty Images and @geordin.hill.lewis/Instagram

Bo-Kaap just got a new weekend spot. The Bo-Kaap Market officially opened on Sunday, 15 February 2026, after its launch was delayed last year. The market sits at the top of the famous neighbourhood on the edge of the city centre, right at the corner of Pentz Street and Yusuf Drive.

According to Time Out Cape Town, the City of Cape Town set up the market to expand tourism's positive impact on one of the oldest living cultural communities in the city. The market isn't a once-off event. It will run every weekend going forward from 10 am to 7 pm.

Visitors can walk through the colourful streets of Bo-Kaap, which are usually the main attraction for people wanting photos of the iconic homes. Now they can also enjoy Cape Malay flavours passed down through generations and support local entrepreneurs who live and work in the area.

What the new trading market offers?

The market features live performances, local goods and food stalls serving traditional dishes. Wooden stalls were built to house vendors, and seating areas were set up so people can sit, eat and enjoy the atmosphere. The City of Cape Town confirmed in a statement:

"Every stall, song and spice has a story. And the best part? It's not just a one-time thing, the Bo-Kaap Market will be a weekend market going forward!"

Cape Town's mayor attended the opening and posted a video walking through the market. The clip showed him greeting vendors, checking out their products and speaking to people who had set up stalls. Food areas had queues of people lining up to try what was on offer. The market looked cosy and well put-together, giving visitors a proper taste of Bo-Kaap culture.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Cape Town residents love the market in Bo-Kaap

People were excited about the opening that the mayor shared on his Instagram page @geordin.hill.lewis:

@bridgetteljk said:

"I have never been so proud 🥹🥹🤌 Finally and wow!"

@chmeintje gushed:

"The best!!!🔥🔥🔥"

@zeawings_wilcox wrote:

"This is amazing! Supporting local!! I love this so much! 😍"

@smithsteph86 added:

"🙌🙌🙌🙌 Well done Mayor!! You're awesome."

@greendawning said:

"You are an amazing mayor👏🙏🙏"

@randomarivate praised:

"Well done @yesandstudio on delivering such a beautiful space."

@maxio_the_great commented:

"You are soo amazing! God bless you for your work in Cape Town and for your people!🤗☘️🙏"

@dr.khalifaalkaabi added:

"Amazing cape town and great place for great people 👍 😀 👏 Keep well!"

The mayor of Cape Town, Geordin-Hill Lewis, speaking to vendors at Bo-Kaap market. Images: @geordin.hill.lewis

More attractions in SA

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

