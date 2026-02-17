A Cape Town woman revealed a breathtaking waterfall hidden inside Jonkershoek Nature Reserve and left many people on social media stunned

Jonkershoek in Stellenbosch is known for hiking trails and mountain views, but seasonal waterfalls after rainfall create some of its most magical scenes

The clip drew attention from outdoor lovers eager to explore the Western Cape gem and experience the powerful cascade for themselves

A woman from Cape Town has left South Africans wide-eyed after revealing a breathtaking waterfall tucked away in the Western Cape.

Camps Bay Girl standing beneath the gushing waterfall, surrounded by rocks and greenery.

Source: Facebook

The clip, shared on 14 February 2026, showed her enjoying the water at Jonkershoek in Stellenbosch. The scenic reserve is known for its rugged mountains and hiking trails.

The woman, who uses the Facebook name Camps Bay Girl, posted the video while exploring the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve. She visited the area to soak in nature and show others a lesser-known waterfall spot that many locals had no idea existed. The short clip quickly drew attention from social media users curious about the exact location and how to get there.

Jonkershoek dazzles with waterfalls and peaks

Jonkershoek Nature Reserve sits about 9km from the town of Stellenbosch and forms part of the Boland Mountain range. The reserve is famous for its peaks and winding hiking routes. It also plays a key role in water catchment for the region. It feeds rivers and dams that supply nearby communities. During winter and after heavy rains, several waterfalls appear along the mountain slopes and create postcard-worthy scenes.

Jonkershoek is one of the Western Cape’s most treasured conservation areas. It attracts hikers, trail runners, and mountain bikers throughout the year.

Camps Bay Girl can be seen standing beneath the gushing waterfall, surrounded by rocks and greenery. The water crashes into a shallow pool below, and creates a misty backdrop.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the scenic discovery

Viewers flooded the comments asking for directions and hiking tips. A few outdoor lovers shared that Jonkershoek has always been a favourite for those wanting a peaceful break from city life.

Ryan Hanson commented:

“That is the ‘Eerste Waterval’ on the Jonkershoek trails in Franschhoek.”

Lauren Whitmore wrote:

“Places like this remind you how wild and untouched nature can still feel.”

Elaine Down said:

“Nature retreats will always exist among the chaos of the world and is that not a comforting reassuring thought?“

Jennifer Sepkins commented:

“Oh my word, this looks and sounds like absolute heaven.”

Terence Zinn said:

“Beautiful. I would love to swim there.”

JP Van Tonder nted:

“And that water is drinkable.”

Camps Bay Girl enjoying the scenic discovery in Stellenbosch. Image: Camps Bay Girl

Source: Facebook

