A new global study ranked Cape Town as one of the world’s most stressful tourist cities, citing crime, congestion, and persistent safety concerns among travellers

Visitors reported high anxiety linked to transport delays, overcrowding, and security risks, with experts warning these factors could damage tourism confidence if left unaddressed

Despite the ranking, millions still visit Cape Town yearly, drawn by its natural beauty, culture, and food, even as concerns continue to shape travel behaviour

Cape Town has been ranked the world’s most stressful city for tourists, placing first in a global study that assessed safety risks, overcrowding, pollution, and transport pressure in major travel destinations.

Cape Town was ranked the most stressful city in the world for tourists. Image: Henryk Welle

Source: Getty Images

The study, released in mid February compared cities across several continents and found that visitors to the Mother City face high levels of anxiety linked to crime, traffic, and general safety concerns.

The research was conducted by experts linked to UK-based companies SCS Chauffeur and House Fresh. It analysed global tourism hotspots to determine where travellers experience the most strain. Cape Town topped the list, followed by New Delhi in India, with Johannesburg ranking third.

The study focused on how environmental stressors, security risks, and infrastructure challenges affect tourists’ well-being during their stay.

Cape Town’s position at the top was mainly driven by persistent concerns about violent crime and organised criminal activity. Researchers found that visitors often feel uneasy when moving around the city, particularly after dark. They also discovered that tourists struggle with traffic congestion and long travel times between attractions. These pressures, combined with the inequality visible across the city, were said to create emotional fatigue for many travellers.

Crime fears push Cape Town to the top

According to the FCDO, safety remains the single biggest worry for tourists visiting Cape Town. Crimes such as muggings and robberies have contributed to international perceptions of danger although many visits pass without incident.

Tourists reported spending excessive time in traffic, especially during peak hours. Popular routes linking the airport, city centre, beaches, and wine farms are frequently gridlocked. Overcrowding at major attractions, such as Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront, further adds to frustration.

The Mother City was most recently ranked the best city in the world in 2025 by both Time Out and The Telegraph Travel Awards.

See the report here:

Mzansi debate the findings

The post triggered comments from locals, with many agreeing that safety concerns dominate tourist experiences, while others argued that the city’s beauty still outweighs its risks.

Grant Siedle commented:

“The most stressful city is also the best city to live in? I got you.”

Dorothy Daniels said:

It really is, to the point that I am considering moving to Mpumalanga, despite having lived here since I was 7. It feels so much safer there.”

Anna Iliaki Baccus said:

“Stress keeps you energised.”

Siboniso TooNice Latha wrote:

“I lived in the Southern suburbs for 8 years and recently moved to the north. The traffic is there, but it is manageable. I wouldn’t move to any province. I’m originally from Durban.”

Sarah Bailey commented:

“I don’t feel stressed living here. I feel blessed.“

Lions head mountain and Sea Point area seen in the background. Image: Merten Snijders

Source: Getty Images

