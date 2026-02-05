A young entrepreneur’s inspiring journey from humble beginnings to national success sparked reactions as South Africans rallied behind his business milestone

Social media erupted after locals discovered the story behind South Africa’s first black-owned olive oil brand reaching major retail shelves

Determination and resilience combined to create one of the most talked-about entrepreneurial success stories currently sweeping Mzansi

South Africans are celebrating the rise of Eastern Cape-born entrepreneur Loyiso Manga, whose olive oil brand has become the country’s first black-owned extra virgin olive oil to reach major retail shelves nationwide.

Loyiso Manga harvesting olives from his farm. Images: Entrepreneur Times

The business breakthrough, shared on social media on 3 February 2026, sparked massive praise as locals applauded his journey from humble beginnings to national recognition.

A post, shared by @KasiEconomy on X, introduced Manga as the man behind Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil, now stocked at Woolworths stores across South Africa and selected Spar outlets. His inspiring story of resilience and determination quickly caught the attention of Mzansi.

In another post shared on Facebook by Entrepreneur Times on 29 August 2025, Manga is seen showcasing his premium olive oil brand and its production process. The post revealed how a former call centre worker refused to accept a life limited to office cubicles and instead chased a dream rooted in agriculture and community upliftment.

According to multiple reports, Manga grew up in the Eastern Cape, where he was surrounded by farming, with both maternal and paternal relatives raising livestock and growing crops. This early exposure planted the seeds for his future in agribusiness. Despite financial setbacks that delayed the official launch, he persevered and eventually introduced Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil in December 2019, marking the start of a new chapter.

Overlooked dreamer to award-winning entrepreneur

Within a few years, his brand began racking up global accolades, including multiple medals at the prestigious New York World Olive Oil Competition. These achievements unlocked doors to international travel, partnerships, and eventually placement in South Africa’s top grocery retailer, Woolworths.

Manga aims to expand into African and European markets, inspire young entrepreneurs, and establish an educational foundation for rural children. By giving back, he hopes to uplift communities similar to the ones that shaped his journey.

See the X post below:

Mzansi weighs in on the success

Social media users flooded timelines with praise, applauding Manga’s perseverance, business acumen, and commitment to creating opportunities for others.

@mpk_117 commented:

“Those trees takes centuries to grow. How did he achieve it?”

@pholasgp wrote:

“Wow! More wins and gains Loyiso.”

@lush_cale said:

“I always buy it but I’ve never googled its origin. Wow!”

@RajaKhurra2968 wrote:

“🌿 Can anyone tell me if they offer international shipping to Pakistan? Would love to try it.”

@MadooraMopedi said:

“Congratulations Loyiso.🤣”

Loyiso Manga showcasing his olive brand at a Spar outlet. Images: Entrepreneur Times

