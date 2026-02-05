Springbok legend Duane Vermeulen has taken his first major step into entrepreneurship with the launch of a café business in the Free State

The double Rugby World Cup winner is building a post-rugby life rooted in family, community and hospitality away from the spotlight

Duane Vermeulen’s venture has already faced early challenges, highlighting the realities of transitioning from elite sport to business

Former Springbok powerhouse Duane Vermeulen has been quietly building a life after rugby with ventures rooted in hospitality and local enterprise, most notably De SluisHuis Padstal, a farm‑stall café and eatery in the Free State that reflects a personal love for local food, land and community.

South Africa's Assistant Coach Duane Vermeulen looks on before the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between France and South Africa. Image: Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

Located in Deneysville, on the tranquil banks of the Vaal Dam, De SluisHuis was born out of a piece of family land that Vermeulen and his wife, Ezél, purchased in 2020 from Ezél’s relatives. They saw an opportunity to create not just a roadside stop, but a welcoming destination for travellers and locals alike, serving simple, hearty meals and refreshments in a relaxed setting.

The padstal opened its doors in December 2023, positioning itself as a community hub and a slice of Free State charm just off the main routes that skirt the dam.

Vermeulen's cafe's challenges

Like many small businesses, De SluisHuis faced serious challenges not of its own making. In 2024, the venue was hit by a major burglary that left extensive damage and forced a temporary closure so repairs could be made. Vermeulen shared the tough news with followers on social media, expressing deep disappointment about the incident but also reassurance that restoration was underway.

The attack tested the resilience of the project, but community response and local support have helped keep momentum alive as they worked to reopen.

The restaurant is just one piece of Vermeulen’s broader business outlook. His entrepreneurial instincts, sharpened, some say, by early life lessons watching his mother juggle multiple income streams for the family, have led him into several ventures beyond rugby. Official profiles note interests ranging from farming and honey production to wine and even bubble tea shops, hinting at a willingness to experiment and diversify.

His farming interests tie back to Deneysville too, where he planted pecan nut trees and envisaged a padstal with deeper community roots, complete with plans for wedding venues and accommodation on the Vaal Dam shoreline (though such long‑term developments are still in early stages).

Duane Vermeulen's cafe is based in Deneysville in the Free State. Image:@DeSluishuis

Source: Instagram

Vermeulen tipped to coach Springboks in the future

Vermeulen’s business journey sits alongside his transition out of elite sport. After retiring from professional rugby following South Africa’s 2023 Rugby World Cup triumph, he has explored pathways that keep him connected with both people and place, from coaching roles to hands‑on entrepreneurship.

Duane Vermeulen, with other coaching staff, after the Springboks retained the Rugby Championship in 2025. Image:@duanevermuelen

Source: Instagram

He retired after the 2023 Rugby World Cup and previously lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019. He has been working closely with the Springboks coaching group since hanging up his boots. Reports in December 2025 stated that the coaching succession plan for the Springboks had Vermeulen's name in the mix.

