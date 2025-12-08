Cobus Reinach eyes 2027 Rugby World Cup despite milestone age, proving his enduring talent on the international stage

Springbok scrum-half Cobus Reinach has confirmed he is aiming for a spot in the 2027 Rugby World Cup squad, despite being 35.

Cobus Reinach during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium on November 29, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

The double World Cup winner marked a milestone 50th Test during South Africa’s record 73-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff, demonstrating his enduring skill and leadership on the international stage.

Adding a personal touch to this milestone, Reinach shared a childhood photo with his late father, Jaco Reinach, on X. The post he shared on Friday, 5 December 2025, resonated deeply with South African rugby fans, who flooded social media with messages of love and support. Fans were visibly moved by the nostalgic family moment:

@sandramaher:

“Incredibly special”

@inlovewiththejourney:

“What an inspiration”

@joshvon:

“Historical photo, bro”

@davedewet:

“Legends right there”

@kabelomabalane:

“This looks like an anointing moment. Powerful.”

@jenjenbruin:

“That is so awesome, wow.”

@walt_nova:

“Hi Cobus, from Italy, I recall your father. Amazing player.”

Cobus Reinach (left) celebrates scoring their side's second try of the game during the Quilter Nations Series match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Image: Brian Lawless

Source: Getty Images

Reinach reflects on milestones and Springboks squad competition

During the decisive match against Wales, Reinach was the only backline substitute in a 7–1 bench split, helping maintain the team’s momentum in the final half-hour. Ten Springboks crossed the try line, including promising scrum-half Morné van den Berg, who scored five tries this season and is regarded as a potential successor to Reinach.

Other contenders for the 2027 World Cup squad include Grant Williams, 29, and U20 standout Hassiem Pead. Veterans Faf de Klerk, 34, and Jaden Hendrikse, 25, may need to regain form to remain in contention for the No. 9 jersey.

Reinach described the squad’s healthy competition as a driving force behind his performance.

“I feel good. My legs are full of energy, and the competitiveness in the squad pushes everyone to be stronger and better every day,” he said. He added with a smile,

“I might even have two more World Cups left in me.”

Springboks adaptability and fan admiration

Reinach praised the Springboks’ adaptability during their end-of-year European tour, which included wins against France and Italy even when the team was reduced to 14 men.

“We probably learned more from the setbacks than from the victories themselves. It was an incredible season, and the teamwork we’ve built is something I hope we never lose,” he said.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus also emphasised Reinach’s off-field contributions, stating,

“I’ve never seen him so involved in planning and tactics.”

Reinach’s dedication, both on and off the field, combined with his heartfelt tribute to his father, has cemented his status as one of South Africa’s most respected rugby figures.

