Rassie Erasmus has doubled down on unity and humility as he celebrated another dominant Springboks season on X

South Africans have rallied behind their head coach after a standout year that strengthened the team’s global status

A deeper coaching structure and the rise of young stars signal a new chapter for the Springboks under Erasmus’s long-term leadership

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus continues to honour the team’s outstanding 2025 season with uplifting posts on his social media platforms.

On 4 December 2025, Erasmus extended his contract until 2031, cementing his long-term role in shaping South African rugby. Known for his humble leadership style, he consistently redirects praise towards his players and technical staff, even after a year of remarkable achievements.

Rassie Erasmus before the Quilter Nations Series match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture date: Saturday, November 22, 2025. Image: Niall Carson

Source: Getty Images

In 2025, Erasmus guided the Springboks to retain the Rugby Championship, closed the year with an impressive 86% win rate, and maintained their position at the top of the World Rugby rankings. Despite having surpassed 50 Tests as head coach during the November clash against France, he refused to make the moment about himself. The same fixture also saw Springboks captain Siya Kolisi earn his 100th Test cap.

On Sunday, 7 December, Erasmus shared a video on X, emphasising the unity behind the team’s continued dominance. His caption captured the spirit that has defined the Springboks’ journey:

“Success is a full team effort on and off the field. It takes a tight and tough group to be successful, and this video is evidence of exactly that! Lekka.”

South Africans responded with heartfelt messages celebrating Erasmus’s leadership and his role in elevating the Springboks on the global stage.

@biggirlpants11:

“I feel so proud of you guys! Lots and lots of love.”

@JustMani:

“It’s the season to be jolly!”

@molibeli_hlony:

“South Africa is the best.”

@jfjoubert:

“Love conquers.”

@Leslene90357811:

“Legends.”

@Thabiso_Flabba:

“The South Africa we know, love and want for our future generations.”

Specialised Springboks coaching team under Rassie Erasmus

The Springboks’ technical setup under Erasmus has grown to be a highly specialised unit, featuring dedicated coaches for attack, defence, the scrum, and backline skills. This expanded structure reflects a strategic shift focused on technical precision and depth across all areas of play.

Off the field, the coaching group is supported by performance analysts, sports scientists, medical staff, conditioning experts and nutrition teams. This emphasis on preparation, recovery and player welfare forms a core pillar of the Springboks’ high-performance culture.

New additions such as Felix Jones, as well as experienced coaches like Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery, bring fresh international insights which continue to evolve South Africa’s tactical approach on the global stage.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezul, Zachary Porthen and Ethan Hooker pose for a photo with the Prince William Cup following the team's victory during the Quilter Nations Series 2025. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Youth rising as Springboks transition into a new era

Erasmus also has a powerful talent pool that blends rising stars with experienced leaders. The 2025 season saw a gradual succession from long-serving veterans to younger players, signalling a smooth generational shift.

Emerging talents such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, a World Rugby Breakthrough Player nominee, Canaan Moodie and Zachary Porthen have earned opportunities to solidify their place in the squad. Their rise has resulted in established players like Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux and Bongi Mbonambi taking reduced roles, either from the bench or as third options.

Yet several stalwarts remain influential contributors. Jesse Kriel, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit and captain Siya Kolisi continue to anchor the group, forming the experienced spine behind the Springboks’ resounding success throughout 2025.

Springboks prepare for 2026 Nations Cup opener

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby has confirmed the fixtures for the 2026 Nations Cup, with the Springboks set to host England in July.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus, known for tracking future opponents on social media platform X, has already added England to his watchlist.

