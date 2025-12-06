Rassie Erasmus’ contract has been extended until 2031, securing long-term leadership for the Springboks

The move aims to ensure continuity in coaching, player development, and South Africa’s competitive strategy

Briefly News exclusively spoke to rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, who shared insights on what the extension means for the team’s future

South African Rugby (SA Rugby) has announced that double Rugby World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus’ contract has been extended until 2031.

The extension, confirmed at SA Rugby’s general meeting of member unions, secures Erasmus’ leadership for another six years, reaffirming the governing body’s commitment to excellence.

Rassie Erasmus Contract Extension: What It Means for the Future of South African Rugby

Source: Twitter

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander said that the decision reflected not only Rassie’s remarkable track record of success, but also the enduring impact he had made in shaping the identity of South African rugby.

Under Erasmus, the Springboks claimed back-to-back World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023 and maintained their position as the world’s top-ranked team over the past three seasons. They also retained the Rugby Championship this year.

Erasmus, who led the Springboks to an 86% winning rate this season, expressed his contentment with the deal, saying that the conversation to reach an agreement had been quick and easy. He added that he had always said it would be hard to coach any other international team and that he was very happy to continue as long as the South African public wanted him.

Expert reaction: What the extension means for South African rugby

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, who described the decision as “a strategic move that balances continuity with the long-term vision for South African rugby.” Mokoena added,

“Erasmus has not only built a winning team but a system that produces world-class players consistently. Securing him until 2031 gives SA Rugby stability in coaching, player development, and technical systems.”

He also highlighted potential challenges, noting that “while the extension guarantees leadership continuity, the real test will be navigating the demanding 2026 international schedule. There will be pressure to maintain performance while integrating fresh talent into the squad.” Mokoena emphasised that the move should inspire confidence among fans and players, providing a clear path for the Springboks’ next World Cup campaigns.

Rassie Erasmus during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

SA Rugby looks ahead with confidence

Mark Alexander reinforced the strategic importance of the extension, saying it ensured “continuity in leadership and investment in long-term stability across coaching, player pathways, and competitive ambitions.” He added,

“Together, we look forward to building on this foundation of success, confident that under Rassie’s guidance, South African rugby will continue to thrive, lead, and unite our nation through the power of the game.”

Contract negotiations with the rest of the Springbok coaching team are expected to be announced in due course, completing the high-performance strategy ahead of a challenging international calendar.

