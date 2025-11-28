Rassie Erasmus is dealing with a severely limited squad for the Wales Test as key Springboks return to their clubs

The coach confirmed that retired No. 8 Duane Vermeulen is on standby if injuries strike before kick-off

A bold 7–1 bench split adds extra risk to South Africa’s final match of the season which is in Cardiff

The Springboks are gearing up for their final match of the season as they prepare to meet Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

Rassie Erasmus looks on during the South Africa Springboks captains' run at Sky Stadium on September 12, 202,5, in Wellington, New Zealand.

Image: Hagen Hopkins

Head coach Rassie Erasmus named his squad on Thursday, 27 November, with several key figures absent after returning to their overseas clubs and rugby unions, as the fixture falls outside the international window. Eight new players were included in the starting XV, and one positional switch was required.

Erasmus made nine changes to the side that defeated Ireland in Dublin last weekend, a landmark victory marking the Boks’ first win on Irish soil since 2012 and his first ever against Ireland as head coach.

Recently crowned World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year, Malcolm Marx, is among the high-profile absentees, alongside Thomas du Toit, Jesse Kriel, Boan Venter, Lood de Jager, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Grant Williams, Handré Pollard, Manie Libbok and Cheslin Kolbe. Edwil van der Merwe also misses out after returning to South Africa following the birth of his child.

Their absence has left Erasmus with limited depth, and with his decision to opt for a 7–1 bench split, he could face a challenging scenario if injuries strike.

Duane Vermeulen and Damian de Allende celebrate victory following the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa.

Image: Cameron Spencer

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks selection limits

When asked about the potential worst-case scenario, Erasmus pointed to retired Springbok great Duane Vermeulen.

He said that the 7–1 split was not part of the original plan, but rather the result of availability discussions with domestic franchises. According to him, the squad was essentially restricted to the players on hand, with Ntuthuko Mchunu listed as the 24th man.

Erasmus noted that Vermeulen, now part of the Springboks’ back-room staff, would become the 25th player if an injury occurred before Saturday. He added that the team had only two specialist scrum-halves available, with Damian Willemse required to provide fly-half cover.

Duane Vermeulen on standby for Springboks return

Vermeulen, who retired after the 2023 Rugby World Cup and previously lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019, has been working closely with the coaching group since hanging up his boots.

Should circumstances force Erasmus’s hand at the Principality Stadium, the veteran No. 8 could make an unlikely and dramatic cameo, a potential twist that adds even more intrigue to the Springboks’ season finale.

