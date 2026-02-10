A group of hikers became trapped on Lion's Head mountain in Cape Town after strong winds made the descent too dangerous, forcing them to stay on it

Despite the strong wind, many people continued their climb up the famous mountain, leaving people on the ladder and chains section of the mountain slower than usual

The incident sparked widespread concern online, with South Africans complaining that the hiking of the mountain has become notoriously too crowded

A group of adventurous hikers found themselves stuck on the challenging Lion's Head mountain this weekend when fierce winds made their descent far too perilous.

The weather conditions turned the anticipated hiking experience into a frightening ordeal, with many forced to remain on the mountain until it was deemed safe to proceed.

The video was posted on Facebook by the page Table Mountain Experience on the 8th of February.

It was captioned:

"Despite Gale force winds on #Lionshead mountain, loads of people are still heading up even though the wind is only getting stronger! It was a wild wind 🌬️ .This is the chains ⛓️ and ladders section of the trail, and because of the super strong winds everyone was slower than usual."

Watch the video below:

The Facebook community reacts

The incident has ignited a wave of feedback on social media platforms, where concerned South Africans have voiced their frustrations. Many lamented that the growing popularity of Lion's Head is turning into a safety hazard.

One user, @Dawn.Barnes, remarked:

"Now, that's looking for trouble."

@Ilva.Du.Preez tagged a friend, playfully asking them:

"Taryn Luisa Steensma, do you want to risk your life?"

@Francois.Davel advised people:

"Go round the back and avoid the chains and ladders. It is more scenic anyway."

@Wane.Rossouw thought:

"The trails need some attention, considering the crowds of late."

Another user, @Teboho.Mokhathi, wrote:

"Somehow I find the chains easier than the ladder."

@Reign.Reign commented:

"There just has to be a better way to make this easier. I'm sure SA Parks can come up with a better way to get up Lion's Head. Copy ideas from Rio de Janeiro (Sugarloaf Mountain). It's so easy to get up and down there."

@Tunino.RH distanced himself from the whole hiking lifestyle, rhetorically asking:

"Why do people even do this?"

Another user, @Ivan.Goetz, shared some personal experience:

"I've hiked those mountains for over 30 years. Unless in an emergency, coming down in the dark is a no-no. In gale-force winds, you can be blown off the path or mountain."

What is the Lion's Head mountain?

Lion's Head is an iconic 669-meter-high mountain in Cape Town. It is situated in Table Mountain National Park between Table Mountain and Signal Hill.

The mountain is famous for its conical shape and provides 360-degree views of the city, Table Bay, and the Atlantic seaboard.

It is a popular, free hiking destination pursued for its sunrise and sunset experience, full moon walks, and steep, accessible trails.

