A gripping TikTok video put the Honor X9D smartphone through an extreme heat resistance test by exposing it to straight-up boiling water

The clip demonstrated the phone's ability to withstand high temperatures without failing, showing features like its robust build and resistance to heat

South Africans reacted with amazement online, flooding comments with praise for the tough performance

The Honor X9D phone has withstood boiling water. @Honor

Source: TikTok

In a jaw-dropping TikTok video, the Honor X9D smartphone shattered expectations by enduring a boiling water test that revealed its remarkable heat resistance.

Viewers were captivated as the smartphone faced the extreme challenge, a daring demonstration that quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

The video was posted by the Honor TikTok account, collaborating with a local influencer on the 28th of January 2026.

The creator said:

"Let's put this phone to the test to test whether it can resist the heat. I'm going to pour boiling water directly on it to put that to the test."

Watch the video in the post below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral test

The video no doubt intrigued social media users and many took to the comments to share their thoughts.

@Purganation was impressed as they wrote:

"I am an Honor 6XA user. Could I please have that one, boi. I am broke to upgrade."

@Odwa44 challenged the influencer:

"Try it at home. I want you to see something😂."

Another user, @Henkdieplumber, sang the praises of the phone model, saying:

"I have had Honor 9XA for three years now. There's not even a scratch on the screen. It's still going strong."

@Tolokazi warned other users, doubting the claim:

"Don’t try this at home🤞."

Another user, @Vhutshili.Vincent, targeted the company for not partnering with him, stating:

"I’m so angry at you. I made a video with almost one million views but you don’t want a partnership with me."

What is the Honor X9D phone?

The HONOR X9d 5G was released in late 2025 and is positioned as an "unbreakable" AI smartphone, focusing on extreme durability, a massive battery, and superior outdoor visibility. The phone is often called the "Unbreakable AI Smartphone." It is part of Honor's popular X-series, but with major upgrades in ruggedness and endurance.

The phone boasts one of the largest batteries available in a modern, non-bulky smartphone, capable of lasting 2–3 days of use.

One of its most sought-after features is that it has a high-resolution 108MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and advanced AI tools for editing.

Additionally, it has a high-end 6.79-inch AMOLED screen that remains perfectly visible in direct sunlight.

A local influencer has chosen to keep his identity private as he partnered with Honor. @Honor

Source: TikTok

