A South African business analyst has shared her "strict rules" for black tax, advising Mzansi's black people how to support their needy relatives

She acknowledged that black tax is a real, live-through phenomenon in the post apartheid black South African social safety net

The woman gave five straightforward rules for burdened black taxpayers, to stick by for financial relief, adding a sixth bonus rule

Financial analyst and TikTok creator shared advice on black tax. @khensanihlaise

Source: TikTok

South Africans engaged in a vibrant conversation after a woman on TikTok shared her advice on navigating the so-called black tax.

A young South African business analyst and TikTok creator @khensanihlaise posted a TikTok on 07 February 2026, sharing her advice on how people should provide financial support to their relatives.

Her viewpoint has attracted over 7000 engagements on the platform, revealing the stark resonance of her message.

She shared:

"Black tax is something something that is very real in our communities and we need to find ways to manage it. "

Watch her TikTok below:

Mzansi social media users react to the viewpoint

Social media users, clearly resonating with the concept of black tax, took to the comments section to keep the conversation going.

One user, @Siphosethuntinganti, shared a strategy to keep untrustworthy relatives at bay, writing:

"I borrow you money, you don't pay, I'm never borrowing you again."

Another user, @Boitz, shared an alternative to the direct payment of black tax, advising:

"Create a side hustle, business, or back rooms that will be profitable. Let your family run it and that will be your contribution to the family."

User, @JamesMokgashoa, checked out of the black tax obligation, writing his own one and only rule, stating:

"1. I'm not buying anything, my dear."

Another user, @Simply.Dima, rebutted one of the analyst's pieces of advice that people should consider buying in bulk, saying:

"Bulk essentials for six months? You haven't met my mother. She will give every neighbour who comes with a container at the door and when she doesn't have, no one is willing to help her😏."

@Lerato.Monguni stated her preferred approach:

"I will always fund things that will allow individuals to be independent."

@Relebohile wrote:

"Don't expect me to have emergency savings for your emergencies. Include me from the beginning when it comes to money. Not at the end for transactions. I don't borrow people money."

Another user, @Black.Man, saw eye-to-eye with the given advice:

"You and I have a lot in common. Continue doing the good work."

What is black tax?

Black tax refers to the financial support, often obligatory, that black professionals and entrepreneurs provide to extended family members, originating from historical inequalities like apartheid.

It functions as an informal social safety net, rooted in the African principle of Ubuntu.

While well-intended, black tax can hinder personal wealth creation and, in some cases, lead to financial strain or debt.

A TikTok creator sparked conversations around black tax in Mzansi. @khensanihlaise

Source: TikTok

