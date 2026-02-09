"No One Should Be Calling You in the Middle of February", Mzansi Woman's Strict Rules For Black Tax
- A South African business analyst has shared her "strict rules" for black tax, advising Mzansi's black people how to support their needy relatives
- She acknowledged that black tax is a real, live-through phenomenon in the post apartheid black South African social safety net
- The woman gave five straightforward rules for burdened black taxpayers, to stick by for financial relief, adding a sixth bonus rule
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
South Africans engaged in a vibrant conversation after a woman on TikTok shared her advice on navigating the so-called black tax.
A young South African business analyst and TikTok creator @khensanihlaise posted a TikTok on 07 February 2026, sharing her advice on how people should provide financial support to their relatives.
Her viewpoint has attracted over 7000 engagements on the platform, revealing the stark resonance of her message.
She shared:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Black tax is something something that is very real in our communities and we need to find ways to manage it. "
Watch her TikTok below:
Mzansi social media users react to the viewpoint
Social media users, clearly resonating with the concept of black tax, took to the comments section to keep the conversation going.
One user, @Siphosethuntinganti, shared a strategy to keep untrustworthy relatives at bay, writing:
"I borrow you money, you don't pay, I'm never borrowing you again."
Another user, @Boitz, shared an alternative to the direct payment of black tax, advising:
"Create a side hustle, business, or back rooms that will be profitable. Let your family run it and that will be your contribution to the family."
User, @JamesMokgashoa, checked out of the black tax obligation, writing his own one and only rule, stating:
"1. I'm not buying anything, my dear."
Another user, @Simply.Dima, rebutted one of the analyst's pieces of advice that people should consider buying in bulk, saying:
"Bulk essentials for six months? You haven't met my mother. She will give every neighbour who comes with a container at the door and when she doesn't have, no one is willing to help her😏."
@Lerato.Monguni stated her preferred approach:
"I will always fund things that will allow individuals to be independent."
@Relebohile wrote:
"Don't expect me to have emergency savings for your emergencies. Include me from the beginning when it comes to money. Not at the end for transactions. I don't borrow people money."
Another user, @Black.Man, saw eye-to-eye with the given advice:
"You and I have a lot in common. Continue doing the good work."
What is black tax?
Black tax refers to the financial support, often obligatory, that black professionals and entrepreneurs provide to extended family members, originating from historical inequalities like apartheid.
It functions as an informal social safety net, rooted in the African principle of Ubuntu.
While well-intended, black tax can hinder personal wealth creation and, in some cases, lead to financial strain or debt.
More Briefly News stories about black tax
- A South African teacher shared her salary and monthly expenses, prompting netizens to share opinions on black tax.
- A young South African man led a conversation about how growing up in a black household can hinder one's progress in life.
- A young man previously shared that black tax was killing his dreams.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za