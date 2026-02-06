A Cape Town jewellery business owner who has made over R14.5 million shared what she wished she knew before starting her business

A Cape Town entrepreneur who built a multimillion-rand business shared the one thing she wishes someone had told her before she started. Content creator @keagskingsley, who owns the jewellery business Jimnojean, posted a video on 9 January 2026 that resonated with aspiring business owners across South Africa.

In the clip, Keagan sat down to share hard-earned wisdom from her journey of building a company that has generated over R14.5 million in revenue. Her message was simple but powerful: just start. She explained that most people struggle to get past the first hurdle of actually launching their business, even when they have great ideas and solutions to real problems.

The biggest mistake people make, according to Keagan, is waiting for everything to be perfect before they launch. She explained that the process is never going to be seamless. There will always be room for growth, development, and problems that need solving.

Keagan's approach to business challenges the perfectionism that keeps many South Africans from pursuing their dreams. She acknowledged that running a business means facing hurdle after hurdle, but the only way to overcome those obstacles is to actually start and discover what needs fixing along the way.

Her advice came with a dose of tough love: if you think you have the grit, confidence, and willpower, then the only thing stopping you from starting your business in South Africa is yourself.

SA entrepreneurs react to business advice

Social media users shared their own experiences and asked for guidance from TikToker @keagskingsley in the comments:

@kool_in_ice_company shared:

"I started when I was broke 10 years ago, and I'm grateful I did."

@syncli advised:

"Just start - figure out if you're gonna do a service or a product. Start super small. Like think the smallest, lowest cost possible."

@suzette_binneman asked:

"We started my daughter's business last year April, she's been blessed so far..."

@born_trippy questioned:

"R14 mill turnover or R14 mill profit? Not too difficult to make a turnover, very difficult to make a net profit."

@msn_traders pleaded:

"I make and sell genuine leather handbags, but I can't seem to make any sales. Please help."

@saskia_michele vented:

"I have everything planned to start my business. Now I just need R150k."

