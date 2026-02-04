A Johannesburg e-commerce entrepreneur shared how he makes money selling products online

The 21-year-old revealed he was able to purchase both of his dream cars, and also bought his dad his dream car

South Africans asked for help getting into e-commerce, with many wanting to know which niche works best in SA

A Johannesburg man has revealed how he was able to buy his dream cars at just 21 years old.

A man from Johannesburg discussing his business model. Images: @crossonnnnnn

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @crossonnnnnn, who shares e-commerce and personal content, posted a video on 30 January 2026 explaining how he makes his money and achieved success so young.

In the video, the young man was sitting in his garage showing off two BMW M4 vehicles that he says are his dream vehicles. He explained that the most common question he ever gets is how he makes all of his money. His answer is simple: e-commerce.

He broke down what e-commerce actually means, explaining that it's selling products online. He went on to give an example saying that that e-commerce is also when viewers see videos on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook and Instagram where somebody shows some type of product with a "Shop Now" button, and when clicked, it goes to a website to purchase the product. That's what he does, and that's how he makes all of his money.

At only 21 years old, he was able to purchase both of his dream cars. He also bought his dad his dream car using the money he earned from his online business. He started posting videos on TikTok that inspired young people, and after getting countless messages from people asking him to help them with e-commerce, he decided to create a course.

All about the BMW M4

According to experts on Cars.co.za, a new BMW M4 Competition from the 2024/2025 models starts from approximately R2.2 million to over R2.3 million for the Competition Coupe and Convertible models.

The new M4 Competition Coupe with M xDrive costs between R2,238,002 and R2,253,002, while the Convertible version ranges from R2,338,842 to R2,353,841.

It's unclear from the video whether both BMW M4s in his garage belong to him or if one of them is his father's dream car that he mentioned purchasing. Either way, the achievement of buying these luxury vehicles at such a young age through e-commerce has inspired many South Africans.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi asks for e-commerce help

Netizens asked questions about how to get started with e-commerce themselves on TikToker @crossonnnnnn's lip:

@manhnwaclips30 asked:

"What niche do you think is the best in South Africa?"

**@dreamdaisy wrote:

"I'm interested."

@ryanbouwer317 questioned:

"Do you only sell in South Africa?"

@kariglock said:

"Kinda broke to start😭😭😭"

@stiewie asked:

"Where can I find your e-commerce site where you sell your product?"

@alexandergr8 joked:

"You sit on your 'dream car'? 🤕🫩"

@representa33 requested:

"Help me, bro."

