A South African teacher became a viral sensation after people got to see her work outside of her career

The lady started a side-hustle that requires handiwork, and her projects looked impressive

Online users were stunned by the effort that the lady put into making ends meet with her skills

A professional teacher in South Africa garnered attention online because of her side-hustle. The woman showed people that she has the skills needed to make furniture.

A teacher showed her business of making furniture. Image: Nonkululeko Mabuza

Source: UGC

Many people were impressed by the unexpected field that the teacher went into to make extra money. The educator's furniture business has more to offer than products as she shares knowledge about her business.

In a post on X @KasiEconomy, people were blown away by an educator with a furniture business based in Baberton, Mpumalanga. The teacher, Nonkululeko Mabuza, specialises in building headboards for clients and she calls herself people's "everything furniture hun".Photos showed some of her finished headboards, and they were all lavish with various finishes. See the post of her carpentry work below:

Aside from selling furniture, the lady also offers training for others to build headboards. The teacher and part time carpertner shared information to help others start their own businesses. She hosts training sparingly throughout the year in Mpumalanga. The training for beginners includes materials and equipment.

Aside from headboards, Nonkululeko Mabuza also makes coffee tables and couch sets. Her portfolio of past furniture work is available on Facebook.

The teacher also supplies couches in her furniture business. Image: Nonkululeko Mabuza

Source: UGC

South Africa amazed by teacher

Many people thought that the photo of the teacher making ends meet was inspiring. People commented on the post, raving about the lady's side-hustle. Finding a way to supplement a main income is a smart financial move and is a good way to develop more skills. According to Forbes, a side hustle can help one reach their goals faster. Any financial issues, such as debt, can be alleviated with a side-hustle, which eventually helps with easing stress and anxiety. Aside from finances, budgeting can hone budgeting skills and help build a strong work ethic when balancing a job and a side gig. Read the comments of people who reacted to the teacher's furniture venture below:

user85185672580 applauded the hardworking teacher:

"This is how wealth begins."

Nana Lubisi was eager to support the teacher's business:

"How much xem ngi budget immediately kungen NSFAS."

Mbalenhle Lebea gushed over the woman's handiwork:

"So nice and clean."

Zandile Mhlanga applauded her business:

"Very demure."

Other Briefly News stories about teachers

A teacher's payslip in a TikTok video sparked debate as South Africans reacted to the reality of following one's passion.

South Africans were touched to see a retiring educator on her last day on the job in a TikTok video.

An educator joined in on the Zep Dance challenge in a TikTok video that was a viral hit.

People were impressed by how a South African teacher in China handled a student curious about her skin colour.

Source: Briefly News