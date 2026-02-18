A woman travelling to a job interview experienced an unexpected show of support when taxi passengers began praying for her during the ride

The clip resonated with many South Africans who understand the pressure of job hunting and the anxiety that comes before interviews

Social media users described the scene as a reminder that kindness still exists in everyday spaces, especially during difficult times

In the middle of a routine taxi ride, strangers created a moment that many people said they will never forget. It reminded Mzansi of the famous Ubuntu netizens are known for.

A heartwarming moment unfolded inside a South African taxi after a woman revealed she was on her way to a job interview. The video was posted by @bulelanibillions on 17 February 2026, capturing the unexpected show of support from fellow passengers. According to the man who recorded the clip, the woman mentioned her interview during the ride, and other commuters immediately began praying for her. He filmed the emotional moment and later shared it online, saying he hoped she would succeed.

The video showed passengers coming together in prayer, offering encouragement and positive words before she reached her destination. In a country where daily transport is often rushed and quiet, the gesture stood out as something deeply human. Public taxis remain one of the most common forms of transport in South Africa, carrying millions of commuters every day.

Taxi prayer moment touched Mzansi

The clip by user @bulelanibillions resonated widely because many South Africans understand the anxiety that comes with job interviews. Unemployment remains a serious challenge, and securing an interview can already feel like a breakthrough. Seeing strangers take a moment to pray for someone they barely knew touched something deeper.

Online reactions poured in with messages of hope and encouragement. Many users said the video restored their faith in humanity and reminded them that kindness still exists. Others praised the passengers for taking time to uplift someone during a stressful moment.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Zee Nathi Sodladla K wrote:

“A similar thing happened to me. When I entered the building where I had the interview, the security guy asked me if I prayed. I said yes, he said let’s pray again. We did, and I got that job. 🥺”

Thumamina90 wrote:

“I’ll cry because today I went to an interview. I got lost and had to take extra taxis. When I was busy asking the driver for some directions, this other lady overheard me and instantly gave me extra cash and said ‘goodluck mntanami’. And I am here typing this cos I got the job, and I don’t know how I’m gonna let her know of all this 🥺.”

Nommie wrote:

“There's nothing as heartwarming as prayer from a stranger. I'm being bullied at my new workplace. Today, my TL told me how I smell in front of my colleagues. The lady didn't even consider that this is my first month working after not working for a long time. I literally struggle to have something to eat, so what about toiletries? I went to the toilet and cried my eyes out. One of the cleaning ladies hugged me and said a short prayer for me.”

Kwena Tee wrote:

“Not a believer of such, but I’m a strong believer in positive energy. Imagine having strangers wishing you well like this. PROFOUND and POWERFUL.”

Sbahlesnembali wrote:

“The most beautiful thing I’ve seen today. 🥹💕”

Hlehlehley wrote:

“I remember going to an interview in Rustenburg. The marshal asked where I was going, dressed like that, with no bag of clothes. I told him I had an interview at 12. The marshal told the driver, even if you leave before the taxi gets full, there is someone going for an interview here today, she must make it on time. The driver did that. I got the job. When the job is yours, when the time is right, God will make it happen.”

KgomotsoS🇿🇦 wrote:

“Taxi drivers are honestly the best. I was going to an interview and kept getting lost. I gave up and went to the taxi rank to go home. The driver asked where I was from. I explained, and he said he knew the company. He took the taxi with me only and dropped me at the office, and said good luck. I got the job. 🤩”

Matshepotekane wrote:

“It’s 04h30 on a Wednesday morning. I am in tears. The post and the comments. There are still good people in the world, and I pray there can be more like this. ❤️❤️”

Check out the TikTok video below:

