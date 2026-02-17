A 60-year-old woman was admitted as an attorney, fulfilling a lifelong dream despite having to step into motherhood responsibilities

Her daughter, also working in the same field, shared the milestone on social media, praising her dedication

The story encouraged elders to consider returning to school or starting new careers, as South Africans celebrated her achievement

At 60, she finally became an attorney, proving that it’s never too late to chase your dreams. Her journey inspired countless people, especially older South Africans considering returning to school. The milestone shows that age is no barrier when determination and support come together.

A 60-year-old woman recently celebrated a major life achievement of being officially admitted as an attorney in court. Her daughter, Nkhweng Ivy, shared the proud moment on social media, calling it proof that dreams have no expiry date. The daughter is also working as an attorney, and both mom and daughter are now working in the same industry.

The woman’s journey through law school was challenging, but her determination never wavered. She balanced family, responsibilities, and studies, demonstrating the power of commitment. The milestone showed that persistence, discipline, and belief in oneself can lead to extraordinary accomplishments, regardless of age.

South Africans celebrate late-life success

South Africans flooded social media with congratulations, praising her courage and dedication. Many commented that her story motivates them to consider their own dreams and ambitions, even if they feel time might be against them. Her story posted by user @nkhweng_ivy quickly went viral, inspiring older adults who may have been hesitant to pursue education or career goals later in life.

Her achievement also sparked a wider conversation about lifelong learning and the importance of never giving up. She now stands as a symbol of hope for those aiming to pursue their goals, no matter the obstacles or stage in life.

What did South Africans say?

Natalia wrote:

“Tell her that I’m so proud of her. I remember when I passed my matric in 2021, I didn’t find space, and I am a late bloomer. Today, at 27 years, I’m doing my final year (LLB). Oh, you don’t know how this motivated me. Congratulations to her.”

Abie wrote:

“What a motivation. I am 62, and I am doing third year of LLB. I cannot wait for the day I will be admitted by the High Court as well 🙏🏽”

LASH N WAX™️ said:

“This is so beautiful… giving the hopeless hope that it is possible, through hard work and perseverance 🙏”

MrsB² wrote:

“Going back to school to pursue my LLB too. Thanks, my mother, for the inspiration and courage. 🥰”

Malao8 wrote:

“Left with 2 years, wanted to give up. 34 years. Highly inspired.”

Duchess wrote:

“This will be me as a CA(SA). Congratulations to mommy. A job well done. 🥰🥰🥰”

Mashoto wrote:

“Thanks to God that I managed to finish my 2 x Diplomas while I was in my 20s and 30s, and also managed to finish my trade. Now I am just relaxed. 😎”

