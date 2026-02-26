A Facebook post showed a determined mother hugging her daughter before sitting with a sign asking for cleaning work

A kind family who passed her each morning noticed her persistence and decided to surprise her with a food parcel

The post highlighted how, over time, simple acts of generosity can change someone’s day, and it also reflected on teaching children empathy

After Helping Those in Need shared images of Lumka on 23 February 2026, South Africans rallied behind the determined mother who showed up daily with a sign asking for cleaning work. A family who had watched her commitment unfold decided to surprise her with a food parcel, leading to an emotional moment that touched thousands online. The story not only highlighted Lumka’s resilience amid economic hardship, but also sparked wider reflection on unemployment, dignity, and the power of raising children who understand compassion and responsible generosity.

South Africans were moved after images surfaced of a mother who refused to give up while searching for work. The pictures, shared by Helping Those in Need on 23 February 2026, showed the woman hugging her daughter goodbye as the child headed to school, then returning to her usual spot with a handwritten sign asking for a cleaning job.

According to the post by Helping Those In Need, a parent who regularly passed her every morning while dropping off their own child at day care noticed her consistency. The mother sat in the same place daily, holding her sign and hoping someone would offer her employment. Her determination stood out, especially because despite her daily efforts, no one had yet taken a chance on her.

Mother’s daily fight for dignity

Touched by her commitment to providing for her children, the family decided to act. Although they did not have a job to offer, they prepared a food parcel and surprised her with it one morning. The post described how she immediately stood up, bowed, and repeatedly said thank you, a moment that the family described as deeply humbling and emotional.

The story resonated widely online, with many South Africans praising both the mother’s resilience and the family’s act of kindness. The post also reflected on teaching children the importance of generosity and awareness, noting how small acts of compassion can make a significant difference. As the country continues to face high unemployment and economic strain, Lumka’s story became a powerful reminder of perseverance, dignity, and the impact of simple human kindness.

Mzansi rallied to help Lumka, they said

Helping those in need (Author) wrote:

“Helping those in need: I’ll ask her number tomorrow morning when I see her again. This is a hard-working mama that won’t disappoint, I can see it.”

Helping those in need (Author) wrote:

“Helping those in need: This morning, our mama was there again. Her name is Lumka +27 68 780 7378. Please keep us updated if you employ her. Let’s change just one life at a time.”

Mbalie Ntshangase commented:

“Your husband came by us at CTM, I think last year, prayed for us and gave us eggs to share. Some ladies got jobs, things became a bit better, but some of us are still trying. God will make a way one day.”

Riekie Kruger commented:

“So true! I taught my kids the same values since they could walk and talk, and today all three are very successful. They will never want for anything because their hands and hearts are always open!”

Tersia Swanepoel asked:

“Where does this lady stay, please? I need to get in contact with her. I want to help her, please.”

Cathy Bond commented:

“Thank you. I hope other people take note! Your children will achieve so much with your compassion!”

Gerald Govindasami commented:

“You have ignited a spark of hope in that lady’s mindset and left a child with so much respect for the less fortunate.”

Belinda Borchards commented:

“To the author, thank you for covering the faces and not showing your daughter. I wish people could learn from this. Please send our love to your daughter from all of us at Mo Jazz Kids.”

Àngelique Haupt commented:

“This is such a beautiful reminder that one small act can change someone’s day. Thank you for showing her love.”

Patricia Maruping-Tshwaane commented:

“Proverbs 22:6 says train up a child in the way they should go, and even when they are old, they will not turn from it. Well done, my sister and family, for the act of kindness. God bless you.”

Cynthia Sanele Mthethwa commented:

“Please share the location for her to get more help and maybe assist her in registering her CV with agencies.”

Dolly Shearer commented:

“One act of kindness lifts someone’s day, and that’s exactly what you did with the food parcel. God bless you.”

