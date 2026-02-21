Holly Clare Le Roux, the wife of Springbok fullback Willie Le Roux, has spoken candidly about her battle with infertility after undergoing an experimental procedure earlier this week.

The professional nutritionist and the rugby veteran, who tied the knot two years ago, have been in a relationship since 2019.

SPRINGBOK WILLIE LE ROUX’S WIFE OPENS UP ABOUT INFERTILITY

In a heartfelt Instagram update, Holly Clare Le Roux detailed her ongoing fertility journey. She disclosed that she had been diagnosed with “silent endometriosis” and recently underwent an exploratory surgery. While she initially described the procedure as something of a leap of faith, she said the outcome has left her feeling optimistic and encouraged.

Holly explained that the recovery process proved lengthy and uncomfortable, but emphasised that she wanted to use her voice to motivate other women facing similar challenges to consider all available options.

“There are no guarantees when it comes to infertility, but on the days you feel hopeful, you hold onto that. Children are an incredible blessing, and I truly believe we will have ours in time,” she wrote.

She added that she intends to share a more comprehensive account of her experience in the future, noting that many women are searching for solidarity and community during similar struggles. “For now, I’m focusing on healing and embracing a place of happiness and good health,” she said.

Holly also shared a joint message from herself and Willie, acknowledging others navigating complex fertility paths — from single women considering donor, to young women weighing contraceptive decisions, to those contemplating egg freezing, enduring repeated miscarriages, or saving for IVF treatment.

“We see you and we understand the hurt,” the couple expressed.

SPECIAL LEAVE GRANTED

Holly further extended gratitude to Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann for permitting Willie Le Roux time away from professional duties to support her during recovery.

In recent weeks, the pair have prioritised time together, including a getaway to Seychelles, where they enjoyed cocktails and various water-based activities.

Regarded as one of the senior figures within the Springboks setup, Willie Le Roux has earned 101 Test caps for South Africa.

Source: Briefly News