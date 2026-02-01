Springboks veteran Willie le Roux used X on Saturday to show that his sharpness extends beyond the pitch, proving he can hold his own online as well as in match situations.

Le Roux was absent as the Bulls cruised to a dominant 52–17 victory over the Lions at Ellis Park, a result that prompted some critics to suggest the Loftus Versfeld outfit functions better without him in the lineup.

The Pretoria side crossed the try line eight times, with both forwards and backs contributing, as they continued their impressive momentum in the United Rugby Championship.

Those comments did not sit well with the experienced Bok centurion, who responded after the win, pushing back against the criticism and making it clear that his chapter with the Bulls is far from over.

User @JWCoetzee posted on X: “Amazing how much better the Bulls look without Willie le Roux, and with Papier + Pollard finally trusted to kick in their own half. Whole team looks transformed.”

Le Roux replied to this: “Cheers tjom, have a lekker weekend”.

Another user, @Zulu_Goku, left a few lines: “Willie le Roux. It might be time Oom”.

Le Roux responded with: “Time for what my friend? Have a lekker weekend our forwards was awesome tonight (by the way)”.

The fullback was left out of the return Jukskei derby in line with Springbok management guidelines, a move that keeps him in contention for national duty this season after earning his 100th Test cap against Italy in Gqeberha last year.

His most recent appearance came against New Zealand in Auckland in September, and he was subsequently omitted from the Springboks’ November tour fixtures in Europe.

