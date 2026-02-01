Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou did not mince his words despite guiding his team to a 2-0 victory over Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The Buccaneers were in control for large spells of the contest, registering 17 attempts on goal, six of which tested the goalkeeper. First-half strikes from Yanela Mbuthuma and Relebohile Mofokeng sealed the win.

The result lifted Pirates level on 32 points with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, with the Brazilians taking all three points against Sekhukhune United, although they remain second on the standings due to an inferior goal difference.

Ouaddou left frustrated despite Pirates' win

While Ouaddou praised his players for collecting all three points, he made it clear that their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal was a concern. Despite dominating a struggling Magesi side, the Pirates coach felt his team failed to fully capitalise on their superiority.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the match, Ouaddou admitted that the result mattered most, particularly as it was their first home game in front of the supporters.

He noted that the players executed the tactical plan well, highlighting their aggressive pressing and high defensive line, which limited Magesi’s ability to counter-attack. Ouaddou was especially pleased with how his side progressed into the final third, creating numerous openings and goal-scoring chances.

Ouaddou on goalscoring improvement

However, the former Marumo Gallants head coach stressed that improvement is needed in converting those chances, insisting Pirates could easily have scored five or six goals on the day.

He emphasised that goals could prove decisive as the season progresses, even as he reiterated his pride in the squad’s overall performance.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Ouaddou's comments on Pirates' win over Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership.

Pirates will now turn their focus to a league encounter against AmaZulu on Tuesday before shifting attention to the Nedbank Cup, where they are scheduled to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila next Sunday.

