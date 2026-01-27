Mamelodi Sundowns are back solely on top of the Betway Premiership table after defeating a stubborn Sekhukhune United side at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The Brazilians headed into the match with a draw against Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League after beating Orbit College in their first match in 2026.

The Tshwane outfit defeated Babina Noko 2-0 courtesy of late goals from Nuno Santos and Brayan Leon in the second half.

Mamelodi Sundowns defeat Sekhukhune United

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso rang the changes following Friday’s CAF Champions League draw, making 10 alterations to his lineup. Denis Onyango returned between the posts, with Kegan Johannes, Reisinho, Iqraam Rayners, Brayan Leon and Jayden Adams also restored to the starting XI, while recent recruit Khulumani Ndamane was handed his first senior appearance.

The Brazilians controlled the ball in the opening exchanges of the first half but struggled to turn their dominance into genuine chances. Despite Rayners and Leon leading the line together, Sekhukhune’s defence remained solid and comfortably dealt with everything around their penalty area.

It took until the half-hour mark for Sundowns to carve out a clear opportunity, with Arthur Sales breaking down the right before squaring the ball to Rayners inside the box. However, the forward’s first-time strike drifted wide of Renaldo Leaner’s post.

Sekhukhune mirrored the cautious approach they used in their recent goalless draw with Orlando Pirates, relying heavily on goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner. The shot-stopper came to their rescue just before halftime, producing a sharp foot save to deny Leon from close range.

Thapelo Morena tried his luck from distance shortly after the restart, but his effort drifted harmlessly wide in the 47th minute.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Tashreeq Matthews fired in a fierce strike from inside the box, only for Leaner to stand firm and preserve the deadlock.

Peter Shalulile nearly broke the stalemate 12 minutes from the end, but his spectacular attempt flashed narrowly past the Babina Noko posts with Leaner left stranded.

Just when the contest appeared destined to end goalless, Nuno Santos and Muniz struck in stoppage time, scoring in the 91st and 93rd minutes to seal victory for Masandawana and open a three-point gap over second-placed Orlando Pirates.

