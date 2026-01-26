Sundowns Sporting Director Flemming Berg was confronted and splashed with water by supporters after a frustrating CAF Champions League draw

Supporters voiced their anger with chants calling for former coach Pitso Mosimane amid criticism of the current team’s performance and style of play

The South African champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Al-Hilal, leaving them tied on points at the top of their CAF Champions League group

Mamelodi Sundowns Sporting Director Flemming Berg faced a heated moment with fans on Friday 23 January 2026 after the team’s 2-2 draw against Sudanese side Al-Hilal in the CAF Champions League at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The result denied Sundowns a chance to open a three-point lead in Group D, which also features Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger and St Eloi Lupopo.

The match saw limited goal-scoring opportunities, but Sundowns’ defensive lapses proved costly. Al-Hilal’s Abdelrazig Omer struck twice, first in the 15th minute and then again in the 71st minute, cancelling out goals from Arthur Sales in the 23rd minute and Teboho Mokoena in the 64th. A mistake by Grant Kekana allowed Omer to complete his brace and secure a point for the visitors.

After the final whistle, tensions boiled over as Berg and head coach Miguel Cardoso were jeered by supporters chanting “Pitso, Pitso, Pitso,” demanding the return of former coach Pitso Mosimane, who is reportedly in discussions with the club. The confrontation escalated as Berg was doused with water by a disgruntled fan while leaving the stadium. Security quickly intervened, escorting both Berg and Cardoso through a back exit.

Sundowns fans criticise recruitment

Supporters have voiced frustration over Berg’s recruitment strategy, accusing him of investing heavily in players who do not match Sundowns’ style or culture. Meanwhile, Cardoso has faced criticism for implementing a style of play labelled as “boring” by some fans.

Despite the backlash, Berg remains in his role after signing a new two-year contract ahead of this season. Sundowns’ leadership has signalled stability at the top, even as fans continue to call for Mosimane’s return.

Masandawana started 2026 with a win over Orbit College in the Betway Premiership, but were unable to make it two wins in a row.

Even though the South African defending champions failed to produce a win, they remain on top of Group C with five points from three matches, level with Al-Hilal, who trail on goal difference.

Thlopie Motsepe reportedly met branches regarding the incident

Unconfirmed reports state that, club chairman Thlopie Motsepe visited Mamelodi branches over the weekend to assess the situation in the ground force and getting information of the assault incident involving a fan and the Sporting Director.

Cardoso admitted his side had only themselves to blame after being held to a 2-2 draw by Al-Hilal Omdurman in their third group game in the 2025-26 CAF Champions League.

The Portuguese tactician felt his team’s inability to convert the clear opportunities they created, coupled with lapses in concentration at the back, proved costly for them against the Sudanese side.

Cardoso hails South African star

Briefly News also reported that Cardoso showered praises on one of his players after Sundowns secured all three points against Orbit College in the Betway Premiership.

The Brazilians mentor was happy with the South African star's performance, while also winning the Man of the Match award.

