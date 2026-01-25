Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has opened up on who to blame after his team were held to a 2-2 draw by Al-Hilal Omdurman on Friday, January 23, 2026.

The CAF Champions League Group C encounter, played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, saw the Premier Soccer League giants twice seize the advantage at decisive moments, only to allow the Sudanese top side to respond on both occasions. The result left the home supporters disappointed as both sides settled for a share of the points.

Despite the stalemate, Sundowns remain on top of Group C with five points from three matches, level with Al-Hilal, who trail on goal difference.

Cardoso shares who to blame for draw

Cardoso admitted his side had only themselves to blame after being held to a 2-2 draw by Al-Hilal Omdurman in their third group game in the 2025-26 CAF Champions League.

The Portuguese tactician felt his team’s inability to convert the clear opportunities they created, coupled with lapses in concentration at the back, proved costly for them against the Sudanese side.

“We can only look at ourselves,” Cardoso said after the match. “We created numerous chances but failed to put the game to bed. They entered our penalty area very few times and still managed to score twice. At this level, defensive mistakes like that are unacceptable.”

The former Esperance of Tunisia coach stressed that the Tshwane Outfit had done enough to secure victory, pointing to their dominance in both halves of the match.

“We controlled the game, created more than enough opportunities, and were the better team overall. The responsibility is on us to be ruthless in front of the goal. Aside from those moments, there was nothing else in the match.”

He added that the team executed the game plan as intended, but were punished for conceding soft goals after taking the lead.

“We knew we had to be patient and disciplined. We scored first, but then conceded far too easily, which undid our hard work.”

Cardoso on chances of qualifying

Looking ahead, Cardoso remains optimistic about progressing from the group, noting that the current situation is more favourable than last season’s campaign. MC Alger and St Eloi Lupopo sit third and fourth, respectively, each with one point.

With those two sides set to face each other in the next round of fixtures, dropped points are guaranteed, which could work in Sundowns’ favour.

“We are still top with five points and three matches remaining. Last season was far more challenging,” Cardoso said.

“This is a very competitive group, but no one has moved ahead of us. Winning today would have put us in a stronger position, and that’s what we should have achieved,” he concluded.

Source: Briefly News