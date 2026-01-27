Mamelodi Sundowns will be without a key figure for their midweek Betway Premiership assignment against Sekhukhune United, as influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena serves a suspension.

The midfielder, affectionately known as “Tebza,” was sent off after receiving a second caution during Sundowns’ league encounter with Siwelele FC on Wednesday, 3 December 2025. His dismissal came late in the match, in the 81st minute, with the contest ultimately finishing level at 1–1.

At 29 years of age, the Bafana Bafana international is the sole suspended player across the league’s 16 clubs for this round of fixtures. However, Sundowns will also need to tread carefully, with Aubrey Modiba, Arthur Sales and Keanu Cupido all one booking away from a ban, each currently on three yellow cards.

Likely midfield adjustment for Sundowns

Sundowns have already experimented with changes in midfield, most notably during last week’s 2–0 victory over Orbit College in Tshwane. With both Mokoena and Marcelo Allende rested, head coach Miguel Cardoso deployed Sphelele Mkhulise in the holding role, while Jayden Adams filled in for Allende.

Mkhulise impressed in that outing, and his strong showing places him firmly in contention to start in Polokwane.

Sekhukhune United, meanwhile, have earned a reputation for being difficult to break down on home soil. Even title contenders Orlando Pirates were held to a draw at the same venue last weekend.

2025/26 Betway Premiership form

Sundowns continue to lead the way in the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season, sharing top spot with Orlando Pirates on 28 points apiece.

The Brazilians have made a solid start to the campaign, collecting eight wins, five draws and suffering just one defeat from their opening 14 league matches. Their attacking and defensive balance has been evident, with 22 goals scored and only seven conceded, resulting in an impressive +15 goal difference.

They have also been dominant at home, remaining unbeaten with six victories and one draw so far this season.

Iqraam Rayners has been their most prolific attacker, topping the scoring charts with six goals, while Mokoena has been instrumental in midfield, contributing four assists and dictating the tempo when available.

Masandawana travel to Babina Noko on Tuesday, 27 January, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

