Springboks star Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu sparked fan backlash during the URC clash against the Sharks

Sharks secured a historic double over the Stormers in a 36-24 Kings Park victory

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi featured from the bench as Stormers struggled with discipline and costly errors

Springboks rising star Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu courted controversy over the weekend during a United Rugby Championship match between the Sharks and DHL Stormers.

Rugby fans criticised Sacha-Feinberg Mngomezulu for his behaviour during the Sharks versus Stormers match. Image:@sachagom10

The highly anticipated clash, held at Kings Park on Saturday, 31 January 2026, was packed with drama as the KwaZulu-Natal side secured a 36-24 victory, a first-time feat that saw them complete the double over the Stormers in a single season since the 2012 Super Rugby campaign.

Feinberg Mngomezulu, who extended his contract with the Cape Town-based side in December 2025, captained the Stormers but was unable to inspire his team to victory. The Stormers struggled to build on a promising first half and were punished for costly infringements, particularly around the maul and aerial contests.

Controversial behaviour draws social media criticism

The young star, who broke Springboks legend Percy Montgomery's record for most points scored in a match in 2025, drew the ire of rugby fans when he was involved in a minor squabble with fellow Springbok and Sharks player Grant Williams. A video of Feinberg Mngomezulu lashing out in frustration while hoping for a penalty circulated widely online, with fans claiming he overreacted to a trivial incident. The referee did not call any infringement during the game.

Stormers head coach John Dobson felt the loss was down to poor discipline rather than individual actions.

"Credit to the Sharks, they beat us properly over the past two weeks. Our discipline was poor, and our set-piece let us down. Their aerial game was excellent, and they played a clear plan that worked for them," said Dobson.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu admitted that his team conceded a lot of errors during the Stormers' defeat to the Sharks. Image:@sachgom10

Feinberg Mngomezulu also acknowledged his team’s mistakes:

"The lack of discipline cost us. When we played our game, we were on top of them. In the second half, we were up 24-14 and just let it slip. We were being reckless, careless, and irresponsible."

Fans on social media were quick to share their opinions:

@Jacob Bricknell:

"So this is the fly-half the Saffas were trying to compare to Dan Carter."

@Craig Viljoen:

"And the award for the best female actress goes to..."

@Clinton McCutcheon:

"Everyone gets a finger in the eye sometimes during a game, no need to be a drama queen."

@Albert Oberholzer:

"When you become greater than the game, you lose my respect. What message did he just send to young, upcoming rugby stars? As a great man once said, 'With great power comes great responsibility.'"

Siya Kolisi features from the bench as Stormers fall

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, who is set to make the move to the Stormers mid-year, featured from the bench during the match. His presence added experience to the side, as he helped the Sharks to secure back-to-back wins over the Cape Town-based team.

