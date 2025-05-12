Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula has been thrown into mourning after his mother, Pinky Mailula, passed on a few moments after celebrating her on Mother’s Day, Sunday, 11 May 2025.

The South African forward currently plays under Rulani Mokwena with Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club, and has been in form recently.

Cassius Mailula's message for his mother on Mother's Day

Mailula took to social media to celebrate his mum on Mother's Day, without knowing it would be the last time.

"Happy Mother's Day, My Queen," he posted.

The Bafana Bafana star featured for Wydad Casablanca on Sunday in a Botola Pro League clash against RCA Zemamra, where he found the back of the net to help his side secure a 2-0 victory.

Tragically, after the match, the 23-year-old received the heartbreaking news that his mother, Pinky Mailula, had passed away. The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed as of this writing.

Cassius Mailula shares a heartfelt tribute to his mother

The South African international took to his official Instagram page to share a heartfelt tribute to his mother.

"My Queen🫅 My Angel, Pinkilash Waka, Chomi yaka bunn🥺you have Raised a Star and A King_ I’m so proud to call you my Mother_You have always been an supportive mother and amazing human being _Today I smile because I know I have made you proud and that I gave you the best send off by scoring for you in your last days with us on earth🥺❤️ Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for our family and for everything that you’ve done for me. Rest in Peace My Queen ❤️🕊️ I love you now and forever ♾️."

