A young woman pranked passengers in a South African taxi, calling it a 'family vacation' and giving strangers playful nicknames

The lighthearted moment turned an ordinary taxi ride into a shared laughter-filled experience that viewers could relate to

Netizens said the video brightened their day and reminded them how simple acts of fun can lift spirits in public spaces

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A TikTok video showed a South African woman pranking taxi passengers by calling the ride a family vacation and including strangers in her playful act. The clip spread joy online, demonstrating how small, spontaneous moments can transform a normal journey into shared laughter and positivity.

The picture on the left showed a woman wearing a gown, holding a bucket. Image: @craz.y_baddie

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @craz.y_baddie, posted a video on 1 February 2026 at an unknown place showing her pranking passengers in a minibus taxi. She held up her phone as if vlogging, introducing everyone as part of a 'family vacation'. Strangers became her uncles and aunties, and she included everyone in the fun. The passengers laughed along, surprised but entertained by her playful approach.

By treating the ordinary taxi ride as a joyful family gathering, she created a moment of shared laughter. In South Africa, public taxis are often hectic, with long commutes and crowded spaces. Her playful interruption reminded viewers that small, funny moments can turn a stressful journey into a memorable experience. She also made everyone laugh, which is what made the moment even more special.

lighthearted taxi prank brings smiles

Mzansi netizens loved the video by user @craz.y_baddie. Many said it brightened their day and gave them a reason to smile. Some commented that the clip was relatable, showing how humor can be found in everyday life. Others mentioned that it reminded them of the unexpected joy that can happen during ordinary routines.

The video also highlighted the power of spontaneity and connection. For those who ride taxis daily, seeing strangers laugh together over something lighthearted was heartwarming. It demonstrated that even short, silly interactions can leave lasting memories and help people forget their worries, even if just for a few minutes.

The screenshot on the left showed the taxi passengers seated. Image: @craz.y_baddie

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Miss.lee47 wrote:

“The first time seeing a family cooperating. 🤣🤣😭❤️”

Ms Lee. Moja wrote:

“In the next lifetime I still want to be South African. 🤣🤣🤣”

Inothando wrote:

“What kills is everyone knows their role, le malume Peter. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Brian03 wrote:

“These taxi what what! Are bringing the nation together. 😂 Such a beautiful thing to watch.🤞🏾”

Boss Ladiey wrote:

“Malome Peter o shy. 😂❤️”

Dithapelo P wrote:

“You definitely made their day. 🤣🤣”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about pranks

A content creator bought a KFC meal and swapped the cooked chicken with raw chicken from a grocery store before returning to complain to the staff, pranking them.

An unplanned office prank, where employees sang the national anthem to surprise a new colleague, quickly went viral on social media.

A viral and trending TV prank turned into a moment many netizens instantly recognised from their own homes, further going viral.

Source: Briefly News