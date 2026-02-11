A public exorcism outside a Shoprite outlet turned into a spectacle and left shoppers torn between laughter and disbelief

The self-styled pastor paused mid-prayer to play loud music and sparked amusement as the crowd filmed the unusual scene

The incident fueled a debate about online attention-seeking and the limits of public religious expression in South Africa

Shoppers outside a Shoprite outlet in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, were left stunned, when a man claiming to be a pastor staged a dramatic public exorcism to revive a motionless man.

A KZN pastor performed a staged exorcism and left Mzansi in stitches. Image: @shanee.stayloyal

Source: TikTok

The bizarre scene unfolded on 30 January 2026 in full view of curious onlookers and amused passersby. Many believed that it was a staged performance and not a genuine act of faith.

The self-styled pastor attempted to “revive” a man lying motionless on the pavement. The man seemed to be in need of a spiritual intervention. The supposed deliverance took an unexpected turn when the pastor paused mid-prayer to blast unrelated music from a portable sound system. The crowd couldn't help but laugh.

From prayer to performance in minutes.

Public displays of faith are not unusual in many parts of South Africa, where street preaching and spontaneous prayer sessions are common. However, this incident stood out due to its theatrical flair and apparent lack of sincerity.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @shanee.stayloyal, and quickly spread across the platform.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi questions the religious performance

South Africans, particularly those who are familiar with the area where the incident took place sparked laughter in the comments section of the clip. For many, it served as a reminder of how easily serious subjects like faith can be turned into spectacle in the race for online relevance.

@spadoź commented:

“South Africa will never be normal.😭”

@econ wrote:

“Haibo! What are you guys doing there by Port Shepstone?😂”

@Khwezi Ngcobo said:

“A lot is going on in our town, I swear.😂”

@Tash_ wrote:

“These ones are just hustling for money to buy something to smoke.😩”

@olly asked:

“How come I never come across such things.😭😂”

@Ndumi Hlubi💕 commented:

“One thing I like about these ones, they don’t even need to rob you, you will just give them money.🤣They don't force you.”

A screenshot of the clip where the pastor was performing the supposed miracle. Image: @shanee.stayloyal

Source: TikTok

