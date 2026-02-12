A Woolworths trolley dash video showed a shopper and his helper moving at a surprisingly slow pace during a timed grocery challenge

Viewers expressed disappointment online as the trolley was far from full by the end of the challenge

Despite the lack of speed, the playful coaching and family dynamic added humour, making the video go viral on TikTok

A Woolworths trolley dash video has left viewers both amused and underwhelmed after a shopper’s frantic dash for groceries didn’t quite go as planned.

According to the video posted on 11 February 2026 by TikTok user @princess_mkabayi_mall, a woman is seen assisting a man who pushed the trolley while he grabbed items from the store shelves.

The pair were participating in a timed "Dash4Deals" challenge, aiming to collect as many groceries as possible within the set period.

Despite the urgency, both the man and woman were noticeably slow in grabbing the items, taking their time with selections ranging from meat and fruit to soft drinks.

By the time the allotted period ended, the trolley was far from full, leaving social media users expressing their disappointment in the comments section. Many joked that the duo’s pace was more of a casual stroll than a dash, with some saying they expected a more chaotic and frantic display typical of trolley dash challenges.

The video was captioned: "🤣 Dash4Deals Week 2 – Lourika’s Woolworths Dash! 🛒 Our other Week 2 dasher, Lourika, chose Woolworths… Her husband and daughter did the dashing while Lourika played coach on the sidelines, shouting ‘Hurry, hurry!’ the whole time 😂. Dad was definitely more go-with-the-flow… but between the ‘hurry hurry’ vibes and the giggles, we had a few good laughs with this one!"

Although they did not impress in terms of speed or quantity of items collected, viewers found humour in the lighthearted approach, particularly Lourika’s coaching from the sidelines. The playful interaction and family dynamic added an entertaining twist to what could have been a straightforward shopping challenge.

While some online users had expected a high-energy dash, the video of the social media user's @princess_mkabayi_mall charm lay in its relatability and comedic moments, which went viral on TikTok, gaining many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is defeated by the slow trolley dash

South Africans were not impressed by the trolley dash, taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Asive asked:

"Is this ragebait? 🤨"

Mavismasetsha added:

"They are not hungry at all."

Vicky suggested:

"Go straight to steak, salmon, and prawns."

Nndindemurena said:

"They even skipped milk."

Iloveliya replied:

"Grapessss??? Really 😭."

Craig Scheepers wrote:

"Woolworths, you need me, that store will be empty lmao 😂🤣."

S.O.S ?? shared:

"Missed opportunity to get that R10 000 cheese."

CookingwithChanel_SA simply said:

"The way I would have gone straight to the meat and seafood section😂😂."

