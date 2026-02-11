A Cape Town shopper stunned customers after being randomly selected for a 60-second trolley dash that turned his grocery run into a dramatic race

The man had running shoes hugging his feet like he came prepared. He filled his trolley with nothing that was not meat

The moment sparked praise on TikTok, with viewers applauding his ability to stay calm and fully load his trolley even under intense pressure

A Mitchells Plain man turned his shopping trip into a heart-pounding race against time after pulling off a lightning-fast trolley dash inside a Cape Town store.

The trolley dash happened during the opening of the new store in the area. Images: @chikro.food.marke

Source: TikTok

The trolley dash unfolded on 10 February 2026 at a Chikro Store on 5 Charlie Street, Beacon Valley, Mitchell’s Plain, when Bazel was randomly selected from dozens of customers to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime challenge.

With just 60 seconds on the clock and R1,000 to spend, Bazel had to grab as much as possible before time ran out.

To enter the competition, shoppers dropped their receipts into a box. Staff then roll them up and draw one at random. Bazel’s receipt was pulled, instantly changing his day. Staff quickly explained the rules. Whatever he collected would be paid for by the store, as long as the total stayed under the limit.

A split-second decision

Bazel tightened his grip on the trolley handle and went straight to the meat section. He had running shoes on his feet as though he came prepared.

Instead of filling the trolley with random groceries, he grabbed only Rainbow chicken mixed meat portions. Shoppers gathered along the aisles, shouting encouragement. Some simply stood stunned, watching the run unfold before their eyes.

Trolley dashes have become a growing retail trend across South Africa. Supermarkets use them to attract foot traffic and boost customer engagement. For shoppers, they represent opportunity.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the trolley dash

TikTok users went to the comments to question the man's choice of items when there were plenty of different things to choose from.

@Sethtaylor5683 commented:

“Did he really just grab only chicken when there are plenty of meat options near him?”

@Babes🖤🇵🇸 wrote:

“Why is he just grabbing chicken? 😅”

@Only_The_Truth said:

“If this ever happens to me, all I would take is maybe half a lamb, not just chicken.”

@Wreckless wrote:

“Trolley dash capped at R1000. But that's not R1000 chicken.”

@Lisle noted:

“Wow. So now a trolley dash has a limit? It’s my first time hearing that. Well done to this guy. He showed how it should be done. 😁”

@f.t said:

“He didn’t want to waste time standing still and grabbed chicken.”

The man celebrating after feeling his trolley with only chicken. Image: @chikro.food.marke

Source: TikTok

