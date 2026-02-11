A homeowner was left stunned after finding her laundry laid out across the grass because the washing line was full

The content creator questioned if the practice was normal, leading to a massive conversation about domestic work etiquette

Social media users flooded the comments to defend the helper and praised her for finding a practical solution to a common problem

A South African homeowner was left speechless after discovering her clean laundry spread across the lawn instead of hanging on the line.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @vuyohub on February 10 2026, where it garnered massive views, likes and comments from an online community who defended the domestic worker's helpful resourcefulness.

Instead of leaving the wet clothes in the machine or a basket where they might develop a musty scent, the domestic worker opted to use the available lawn space. When the TikTok by user @vuyohub arrived home, she was puzzled by the gesture and asked her followers if they had seen something of that nature.

Domestic workers are set for a wage increase

South African domestic workers are scheduled for a minimum wage increase starting March 1, 2026, which is expected to raise the legal hourly rate to approximately R30.23. The news was shared by Briefly News and garnered massive attention from an online community concerned about the rising cost of living and its impact on household budgets.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA defends the domestic worker

The post garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who saw nothing wrong with the gesture. Many commenters noted that this is a common practice in many households when space is limited, asking the creator what the domestic worker was supposed to do. Some insisted the helper had passed the critical thinking test and deserved her flowers for being resourceful.

User @SabiSedibana asked:

"So you have so much laundry to be done and no washing line, what did you expect her to do? It's normal."

User @Mommy Dee added:

"She’s very smart,bewuzojabula iwashini ihleli endlini ilanga likhona?"

User @Nonkululeko Gwala commented:

"Mine does this cause we don’t have enough washing lines. I don’t mind as long as the laundry is washed, dried, and ironed 😂."

User @MissT🇿🇦 shared:

"It’s normal if you don’t have a washing line. She can’t do miracles."

User @Nzwakele commented:

"She worked well under pressure 💯 and applied her mind to solve the washing line problems for you."

User @Matshidiso said:

"Yes, it's very normal, well done helper❤️."

