A TikTok video of a church Gathering became a viral hit

The religious leader was handing out a salivating treat for his congregants, and it captured people's attention on social media

The video of the church service that included food was a big hit among viewers

In a post on TikTok shared on 25 January 2026, people got to see how one church treats its members. The pastor was handing out fast food to church attendants.

A pastor handing out pizza at church went viral. Image: @jess.icah19

Source: UGC

The video of the church service showed that the church was generous. The clip showed people how some church congregants' tithes were used.

A TikTok video posted by @jess.icah19 showed a pastor handing out food to children attending church. He was giving everyone a box of pizza and a cold drink, with ushers helping. Other adults in the church sat behind the kids, each with their own pizza, and some indulged in the treat already. Congregants appeared to be in good spirits after getting pizzas and drinks. Watch the video of the church members below:

South Africa impressed by pastor

Many people thought that the preacher giving out food to his church attendants was impressive. Some joked about how badly they wanted to join the church to get the same treats. Read people's comments below:

People reflected on their church-going habits after seeing a pastor give out food. Image: Mozato Book / Pexels

Source: UGC

Anonymous Guy gushed over the scene:

"It was heaven on earth 🙌🏾🤞🏾"

raymondmalik1 cheered over the pastor handing out pizza:

"This is the most beautiful thing I came across today 🙂‍↔️"

🫀LAYI MAJAIVANE💃🏻 gushed about the kids getting spoiled:

"At least they are doing something useful ka moneelo than spending it all on love this❤️"

Prince imagined people who missed the church service:

"That time you couldn't go to church because of babalas."

PHILA BOI was incensed to go to church again:

"Ayngeke It’s been a while since I’ve visited God's crib 😂"

Mikhail Thompson loved the church's pizza treat:

"God and pizza 😩🔥God, that sounds like a real deal to me😅🔥"

Pap D Wors was eager to join the church:

"What church is this tell me I want to go to this church."

Thokozani Hlatshwayo was also tempted to find the church and join:

"Location please God send me to this church bengiphupha ngalesonto unyaka wonke🙏❤️"

Tsitsi Temera remarked:

"It’s always that one day when you aren’t there where things go down 😭"

Leon appreciated the church for spoiling churchgoers:

"At least they know the money they donate every Sunday is going to good use."

Source: Briefly News