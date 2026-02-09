A Cape Town entrepreneur pulled into a petrol station in his Ferrari and found attendants all waving at him to choose their pump

The petrol attendants jokingly asked for a hefty tip to share among themselves after giving his luxury car a 'full service'

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some finding it funny while others wondered if he actually tipped the workers

A Cape Town entrepreneur's trip to fill up his Ferrari turned into a funny moment when petrol attendants decided to try and get lucky. TikTok user @chrisbpo, a BPO business owner who shares content about making money, shared the hilarious moment on 6 January 2026 on his page, showing what happened when he pulled into an Engen 1-Stop petrol station.

It's unclear when the incident happened, but the moment he arrived, every attendant at the garage started waving at him. Each one wanted him to come to their pump so they could serve him. It was like a competition. The gentleman chose one station and immediately got the full treatment. A few attendants rushed over to help, wiping down his windows and making sure everything was spotless.

Then, one of the attendants joked that he wanted a R6 million tip. Not just for himself, but to share among all the other workers who had gathered around the Ferrari. All of the men laughed.

The whole situation showed what it's like when you pull up in a supercar. Some of the commentators joked that regular customers have to wave attendants over for help, but this guy had them fighting for his attention.

The entrepreneur seemed cool about the whole thing as he filmed the experience.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the R6 million tip request

People had strong opinions about the petrol station moment and shared their thoughts and jokes on TikToker @chrisbpo's clip:

@mellisa_rosemary asked:

"So is this guy Mr Beast or something👀?"

@he_luvs_aqeee joked:

"Then you get us who have to call them to come help us😂."

@steve_joker said:

"They do the same when I stop with my 6k Uno, bra."

@christo_tlc hoped:

"Hope he tipped them at least a R10 😒."

@nkazimulo added:

"That's good, man. Just don't forget to put God first."

@user5042776723895 shared:

"I see you in Somerset West this morning. You were standing next to me, then you opened the roof. Your car is insane, bro 😍. I was in the 3 Peas bakkie."

@gerald_r_lotriet questioned:

"I want to know, did he tip the guys? Can anyone confirm if he gave them at least 1 mil out of the 6?😯"

@wally_wally wrote:

"It's everybody's dream about luxury cars that they can't rely on. 9 to 5 jobs won't make you a lot of money."

@lezaan_eksteen pointed out:

"You literally always get a 'whole service' at the garage when you put fuel in 😞."

