A recent video showing a collection of luxury cars at a toll gate had Mzansi talking, with many wondering whose collection it could be

The cars, all black in colour, slowly followed one after another as they accessed the Doornpoort Toll Plaza in Pretoria, sparking interest from onlookers who started filming

The video widely circulated on TikTok, igniting speculation about who these luxury cars belonged to, and some users started throwing names

A video of luxury vehicles has left Mzansi with speculations. Image: Scott Olson

Source: Getty Images

A viral video that surfaced on TikTok on 2 February 2026 has taken social media by storm, showcasing a convoy of luxurious black vehicles making their way through the Doornpoort Toll Plaza in Pretoria.

The sight was a feast for the eyes, with onlookers captivated by the procession of high-end automobiles that unfolded before them.

As the video began to circulate on TikTok, users quickly jumped into the trending conversation. Comments and theories abound, and one name inparticular kept cropping up in the comments section.

Watch the video in the post below:

Mzansi reacts to the luxury cars

Netizens began speculating about the identity of the affluent owner behind this impressive collection of luxury cars.

One name in particular began to surface time and again, driving the excitement and uncertainty even further.

One user on TikTok, @Peace, sought to dispel the rumour that the collection belonged to one single individual, stating:

"This is the Pharaoh Group, a luxury car dealership in Sandton."

@AlexanderGR8 offered a different explanation:

"It must be a tenderpreneur. Imagine how many homes could have been built with all this stolen money!"

Another user, @Xolani, said:

"Not to worry. You will know them from the Madlanga commissions soon."

Like a few other users, @BastoShuping, suspected it was a prominent South African entrepreneur, mining magnate, and logistics tycoon, MySol.

But more commenters like @MNFurnitureRemoval thought it was one prophet Edd Branson, who is said to be from Zimbabwe.

Somebody agreeing with the identity speculation, @Somaphunga, quipped:

"Are there no roads in Zim? Is that why he is always here😂?"

Luxury cars lead to a cultural moment and public fascination

The intriguing sight of these high-end vehicles is reflective of a broader fascination with wealth and status within Mzansi.

The video has not only sparked envy but also highlighted the cultural conversations surrounding affluence and public perception.

The moment fueled the culture of suspicion of corruption in the public sector, as many users claimed the cars might have been the proceeds of some government tender award.

Outside of a fringe of this suspicion, internet users drew inspiration from the fleet, with many admitting to the fascination.

Two affluent men, Edd Branson and MySol, were linked to the fleet of luxury cars. Images: @ambassador_edd_branson, @sollysokamadibela

Source: Instagram

