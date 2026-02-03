Popular YouTuber and content creator Ghost Hlubi posted a video showing off three luxury vehicles parked in his driveway

The clip showed him standing on the bonnet of one of the cars before jumping down, flexing his car collection on the first day of the new year

South Africans questioned whether he really owns the cars or rented them, with some asking about why he had two of the same car

A popular South African content creator has left people talking after showing off his impressive car collection.

TikTok user Ghost Hlubi, known for sharing personal content about his lifestyle and relationship with his girlfriend, posted a video on 31 January 2026 with the caption:

"Too blessed."

In the clip, the young man was standing in front of his luxury home with three high-end vehicles parked in his driveway. All three cars are luxury models, and he was standing on the bonnet of one of them before jumping down to show off his collection. The video was his way of flexing his success and the lifestyle he's built for himself.

The post showing his luxury vehicles went viral, getting over 42,000 reactions. A lot of people loved the vehicles and praised Ghost for his success. However, there were also many questions in the comments section. Some viewers wondered where his other vehicles were, as they'd seen different cars in his previous posts. Others claimed they didn't believe the vehicles were really his, suggesting he rented them from a car rental store.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi questions Ghost Hlubi's car collection

Netizens praised the cars while some shared their questions on TikToker Ghost Hlubi's video:

@_eazy_daily asked:

"Didn't you say you sold the green M4 and the amg?"

@makabuzakeketso praised:

"Now y'all tell me this is not aura? 🙌🙌Ghost is him for real."

@trent2 questioned:

"There's no need for 2 🙏"

@k wrote:

"🙃So he never sold the R8."

@badxlture_ wondered:

"Where is the V class?"

@sttttfft said:

"I'm proud 👏 two M4 competitions."

@lwakhequbayo suggested:

"Yo ghost buy a VW Polo 2015 please."

@ta_airtime asked:

"I thought you also sold the yellow one 😳"

@thejuniorboyofficial predicted:

"I think ghost hlubi she buy a red car for he's girlfriend on Valentine's Day 😭😭"

@ngalava questioned:

"What's the purpose of two M4 competitions (mara, I'm not hating), congrats 🥂"

@lyrical_017 blessed:

"May GOD give you more and keep on making us happy as your fans❤️🥷🔥"

@madater joked:

"It's time to buy another house bro, that one seyikhathele."

