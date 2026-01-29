A forex trader shared a video taking his girlfriend to a mall to buy her whatever she wanted

The clip showed the couple at a tech store in their local mall where he asked her what she wanted and she replied that she wanted a new phone

South Africans had mixed reactions with over 500,000 people reacting to the video, with some saying that he has already paid half lobola price

A Johannesburg based forex trader has sparked massive debate online after sharing a video of himself spoiling his girlfriend with an expensive gift. The TikTok user @almightyghosthlubi who is known for sharing luxury lifestyle content, posted a clip on 10 January 2026 explaining that his girlfriend gets whatever she wants, and on this particular day, she wanted an iPhone 17 Pro Max. He said she was going to get it. The couple then headed to a local mall to make the purchase happen.

Once inside the tech store, @almightyghosthlubi asked his girlfriend what colour she wanted, and she responded "orange." The scene then cut to them sitting with a sales assistant who was helping them complete the purchase. The assistant typed in the amount on the system: R30,999.

After he tapped, the assistant confirmed that the payment had been approved. The couple then got into their car, and as @almightyghosthlubi drove them back home, they both started singing together:

"To my man, thank you to my man."

The video then showed them arriving at home, where the woman sat on her bed and excitedly unboxed her new phone. She took it out of the box and showed the back of the device to @almightyghosthlubi, who was still recording. She squealed with excitement and said "thank you baby."

The post went absolutely viral, getting over 500,000 reactions and more than 5,000 comments. However, the reactions were all over the place. Some people were surprised by the price and the fact that he paid cash for such an expensive item. Others were confused about the payment process, with some claiming they saw the woman paying for the phone herself using her smartwatch instead.

Mzansi divided over R30k phone gift

Netizens shared their thoughts on TikToker @almightyghosthlubi's video:

@fundy30 joked:

"That's half lobola price😭😭😭Tell them half lobola is already paid ..."

@princessa questioned:

"Is it really real?😭😂"

@thatonecr7fan asked:

"Can you buy me one? Any phone mines kinda 🥱😕"

@tebogodrayzz warned:

"Hlubi bro it's still January, chill out bro😔"

@kokomanchaa wrote:

"R30999😭Wow."

@l commented:

"Imagine it said declined 💀"

@ndumisokim advised:

"😭 Bro make sure you keep her for the rest of your life."

@kandi blessed them:

"May God bless this relationship ♥️You really look cute together."

@deidaythegreat said:

"I need to get rich for my girl 💀"

