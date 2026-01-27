A Witbank journalist was racially attacked online after questioning US President Donald Trump about his white genocide claims in South Africa

Online critics mocked her interracial relationship with her partner, with some making disturbing comments

South Africans condemned the attacks, questioning why interracial relationships still spark such hatred in 2026

Heidi Giokos and her partner.

A Witbank woman has become the target of vicious racial attacks online after she questioned US President Donald Trump about his claims of white genocide in South Africa. The journalist, who works as a reporter and anchor, shared screenshots on her Facebook account showing the disturbing comments she received from critics who took issue with her line of questioning.

The woman, who has Greek ancestry, made headlines after she attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where she got the opportunity to ask Trump a direct question. She asked him what it would take for him to believe that there is no white genocide in South Africa. Trump responded by saying he had seen the numbers and records, and that it's taking place and must be stopped.

After the exchange went viral, the journalist faced a wave of criticism online. While some people labelled her a "liberalist" for challenging Trump's views, others took a darker turn by attacking her interracial relationship with her partner, a fellow media colleague. The couple have been in a long-term relationship, as seen in their social media posts of each other.

The woman later explained why she felt it was important to ask Trump the question. She said that South Africa is being treated in a certain way by the United States because of the false perception of white genocide.

The attacks on her relationship sparked widespread debate about why interracial couples still face such intense scrutiny and racism in South Africa in 2026. Many people pointed out the hypocrisy of criticising interracial relationships today when, during apartheid, white men having relationships with black women was common but rarely discussed publicly.

Mzansi defends journalist's relationship

Social media users condemned the racist attacks and defended the couple's right to love who they choose.

@nomamdelwa said:

"Amazing how interracial relationships are criticised today🤣🤣🤣 Weeee, very confused these one🤞"

@eliastshoks questioned:

"What are they fighting about? Even Trump couldn't answer that question."

@kurtbruinders asked:

"Are interracial relationships really still a big thing to people in SA today? So much hate and racism, it is sad."

@mariomario shared:

"I'm a white Afrikaner, and I really can't stop thinking that the people (of any race) who criticise this couple for who they are and who they love have low IQ levels."

@minaminnamatjie added:

"If God can allow them to fall in love and have kids, then who are we to judge? Everyone is allowed to choose whoever they're comfortable with."

Donald Trump in his office.

