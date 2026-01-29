Popular podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa recently shared his thoughts regarding the issue of illegal foreigners

The star shared a lengthy post on social media touching on this matter and explaining why he sympathises with them

Mlotshwa's post gained a lot of traction and views after he posted it on his X (formerly Twitter) account

The ever-so vocal podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa recently decided to share his two cents regarding the ongoing issue of illegal foreigners in Mzansi, which has been gaining traction on social media.

On Thursday, 29 January 2026, Mlotshwa, who previously praised Black Coffee for appealing a prenup ruling, sparked another heated debate as he penned a lengthy post about the war between illegal foreigners and South Africans on social media.

In his post, the star stated that he stands by and sympathises with these immigrants rather than having to defend South Africans. Penuel explicitly explained his reasoning for why he has decided to defend them and also explained that most of them are fans of his videos.

"When it comes to illegal foreigners in South Africa, I'm compromised. I am honestly not a fair voice for ordinary South Africans, who are upset and directly affected by them. I genuinely admire a lot of them who came here to hustle a better life for themselves. They do the dirtiest jobs that pay the worst wages. I sympathise with them because they didn't choose to be born in their home countries. They didn't choose the colonial borders," part of the post reads.

Penuel further revealed that he has had several conversations with these foreigners where they unpacked the corruption of African leaders across the continent and the fight amongst us as Africans due to poor leadership:

"A lot of them are fans of my videos and posts. I meet them daily, and we chat about the corruption of African leaders and the fights amongst Africans due to poor leadership. I also chat to Asian illegal foreigners, spaza shop owners and others. A lot of them are genuinely good people and don't commit serious crimes. I hate those who rape, kill, steal, traffic and sell drugs.

"I also note the hypocrisy of many SAns who buy from them, hire them, rent to them, and have relationships with them. And, although I get attacked for this all the time, I really see them as being similar to SAns who migrate from their home provinces in search of a better life. Especially SAns from the Eastern Cape and Limpopo. With that said, I believe the solution to illegal foreigners lies in exposing the govt, captured judges, dodgy NPOs & the corrupt officials at the borders & home affairs. And police who accept bribes."

See the full post below:

