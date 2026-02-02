A man learned a hard lesson after convincing a delivery driver to let him use his bike

The video captured the moment that a man's daring stunt became a moment of disaster

The video of the man showed just how quickly things got out of hand when he was trying to have fun

A delivery driver and a young man became viral sensations. The gent who was on on the clock got derailed because of a man who was excited about his vehicle.

Man crashes delivery driver's bike in viral TikTok video. Image: @highimruee

Source: TikTok

The video of the man posted on 29 January 2026 showed a hilarious moment of chaos. The post showed how a man's idea of fun quickly descended into an accident.

In a TikTok by @highimruee a delivery driver stood by while a man decided to try his bike out. The man underestimated the strength he needed to steer the motorbike as he lost control and was unable to steer the motorbike. The man ended up tumbling over, and he narrowly avoided the bike landing on him. Watch the video of the disaster below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa jokes about delivery driver disaster

People reacted to the video of the man losing conytol when he tried to ride a motorbike was hilarious. Many cracked jokes at his expense in the clip. Read the comments below:

Delivery men have earned a reputation as friendly workers in South Africa. Image: RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Source: UGC

Anneline M said:

"Thank goodness he hit the pole, but this was so unnecessary..let’s respect peoples jobs. 😔"

K Nzuza wrote:

"People are overextroverted why would you wanna try someone's business bike while you've never driven it before? A stranger? People please clam down. Being shy helps a lot sometimes."

PRESIDENT FLACKO 🙇🏽‍♀️❤️ added:

"After watching this video a couple of times, it seems like he didn’t hit those cars."

Lobos🐺 commented:

"Living in a complex is hilarious, whole time you're upstairs minding your business and they busy with your parked car downstairs😭💯"

King Gaarekwe said:

"So someone is losing a job, and the other one must fix the car 🤣"

hanyiithyst speculated:

"Getting the poor driver into trouble. They should stop being friendly with customers."

Cadoso remarked:

"I don’t know why these delivery guys trust y’all so much with their work bikes😭😭 now a car is scratched 🤣"

🪸‡★_M🌟JOZI_★‡🪸 wrote:

"Ya'll are talking about the driver Mara how about the owner of the car how do Yall know that the owner isn’t also making ends meet and won’t able to pay for the damages and insurance wouldn’t cover it due to “lack of evidence” guys we must learn the think about both parties and letting people take accountability.💕"

Other Briefly News stories about delivery drivers

Source: Briefly News