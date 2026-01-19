Global site navigation

Female Delivery Driver's First Day with Mr D in TikTok Video Inspires

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A young lady showed people that she was doing the most to make ends meet by taking on a new job
  • The lady got people's attention because she decided to get a side hustle in a male-dominated field
  • The TikTok about the woman working for Mr D inspired others in the same profession to share information

A hardworking woman showed people her first day working as a delivery driver on 15 January 2025. The woman posted a TikTok video of a candid look at her new job to make extra money.

Woman shares journey as MrD delivery driver
A woman shared her journey as a MrD delivery driver. Image: @asa_vho_queen
Source: TikTok

The video of the lady on the job received thousands of likes as she went into detail about homework day. The lady sharing her Mr D delivery job got 120, 000 views.

In a video on TikTok, @asa_vho_queen introduced herself, explaining that she was starting her job as a Mr D delivery driver. The lady was stressed in the delivery uniform and showed the bag she would be using for deliveries. The lady detailed that it was her first day, and she was nervous but was looking forward to it. Watch her work video below:

South Africa applauds female delivery driver

People thought that the woman was amazing for being willing to do a side hustle. Many encourage the woman to keep going, but some who did her job before were not enthusiastic about her side hustle. Read people's comments below:

Women shared experiences delivering food
Women shared their experiences delivering food. Image: Roman Odints / Pexels
Source: UGC

VeronicaJeannete advised the lady working in the delivery space:

"Get yourself pepper spray. and save money for your car maintenance. The tyres are usually the first to give trouble. Good luck, you got this😻

Valencia🌸 raved about the woman:

"You are beautiful ❤️Wish you all the best."

aymoh_letleke gushed over the young lady:

"I really loved doing this job 👌👌stress free always in your car."

me_mina02 was inspired to try being a delivery person:

"You’ve just given me an idea of what I can actually try out yaz good luck"

Nontando🌈/🇿🇦 was eager to get into delivering as a job:

"As soon as I get a car I will be doing this❤️. Good luck❤️. Please be safe✨❤️"

cornie_wenu wrote:

"Hate it when nimoyikisa. Congratulations beautiful and all the best ❤️❤️"

ǝǝᴚ ƃuᴉʞ warned the lady about the tricky job:

"Anginamona, I tried it and all I can say to you is 😭"

hello imagined being a delivery driver:

"😭😭I would eat that food sorry I'd rather deliver like products for takealot joh me I'd eat that food."

adine_ encouraged the woman to continue working:

"Welcome to the blue team baby💗, I do it part-time, about to get on the road, I like it ❤️keep pushing."

