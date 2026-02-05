A Northern Cape man shared a video debunking claims that revolts were happening in the Afrikaner-only town of Orania

The gentleman responded to propaganda spreading on social media by filming families enjoying a day at the community pool

South Africans praised the town in the comments, with some saying it's an example of what communities can achieve without government help

A man from Orania in the Northern Cape shared a video that got South Africans talking about false claims spreading online. Content creator @Frans de Klerk, who shares regular content about what's happening in Orania, posted a clip on 30 January 2026 with the caption:

"Stories are getting creative!"

The video came after propaganda started spreading on the internet about Orania, a town exclusive to Afrikaners who have decided to form their own self-sustaining community. One viral post claimed that revolts were happening in the town, with several allegations.

The post, shared on 27 January by an X user, stated:

"Afrikaners are selling their farms in Orania. Apparently, the whites-only suburb is facing a revolt from wealthy Afrikaans males as the issue of maladministration, corruption, looting of funds and molestation of children is getting worse."

In his video, Frans started by showing a screenshot of the propaganda post before turning the camera to show what was actually happening in Orania. Instead of revolts or chaos, the footage showed families enjoying themselves at the community pool, with children playing in the water and people having fun get-togethers around the area.

The video clearly showed a peaceful community with no signs of conflict or negativity. Everyone was simply having a good time, proving that the claims spreading online were completely false.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA praises Orania community pool

Social media users praised the town and called out the false propaganda in the comments section on Facebook user @Frans de Klerk's clip:

@bankhai_khatinque wrote:

"I'm black, and what you guys are doing is an example that if the government is useless, you can do things yourselves. Nice work, keep on getting more and more developments done."

@charles_van_niekerk questioned:

"I wonder who cooked that one up!"

@anton_g_meyer shared:

"As a child, I grew up in a small town, and the town's swimming pool was our hang-out place. Wow, how I miss that!"

@winston_swales said:

"It's beautiful. The government needs to wake up and see things."

@rossouw_smit_ross added:

"Can people just leave Orania alone."

@annemarie_bornman compared:

"Nice swimming pool. Town swimming pool is closed and empty, the water and everywhere grass weeds. We can no longer swim. Sadness."

@clement_tshepo_theo commented:

"Your place looks tranquil and lekker."

@leslie_matthews praised:

"A municipal swimming pool that's actually operating and in pristine condition."

