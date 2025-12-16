A young lady shared a TikTok post after coming across and information in South Africa - Orania

A woman on TikTok was traveling in South Africa when she came across orania. The young lady took it as an opportunity to show others what is happening in their racially exclusive town.

The TikTok post the woman shared made fascinated South Africans and she received more than 3,000 likes. Many people commented on the young lady's photos, speculating about the small town that is wrapped up in controversy.

In a TikTok post @okmeags guessed correctly thatpeople would be interested in seeing more of Orania. She shared photos of the town during of a pit stop in the small town. The Afrikaner town's goods and services are primarily by their own residents. The TikTok creator posted a billboard of the various businesses in Orania. She showed posters in Orania about their technological advances and other community developments. There were various building projects in progress in parts of the areas she went to.

According to Karoo-South Africa, Orania began as a small settlement with 56 families in 1965 until 1989. In the early days, Orania was reportedly built with the help of coloured workers who resided in a seperate area, Grootgewaagd. It was abandoned until 1990 when 40 Afrikaner families, led by Carel Boshoff, the son-in-law of the former South African Prime Minister Hendrik Verwoerd, purchased the town for about R1.5-million for the Orania Management Services. The first residents moved to Orania in April 1991.

South Africa discusses Orania

People commented on the lady @okmeags's post which sparked discussion about the town that is an exclusively Afrikaans community. Online users shared honest thought about ethnostate for the Afrikaaner. Watch the video of Orania and read people's comments below:

Noorah was unimpressed:

"Looks depressing 😕"

Nolo💕 wrote:

"This is so interesting .Its like they're stuck in time."

비앙카☭(he/they) commented:

"Next time, just for the plot, take me with on a day when my afro is its biggest and I wear my traditional clothes 🤣"

Ever Harris wrote:

"It's low-key giving sundown town vibes😭"

Ntombenhle Hlatshwayo wondered:

"Do they have Mcdonald’s or KFC? 😭😭 anything?!"

joshiee 🎀 commented:

"It looks so third world I thought it was boujee 😭"

Portia Dlamini😍 remarked:

"Ngathi iwrong turn."

nez added:

"It looks sad and lifeless."

Rubertha wrote:

"I wonder, do people who go to school in orania, like grew up there, do they leave and look for work in a big city? or they all just stay there for the rest of their lives."

Damian asked:

"When you asked what this? Whas it was the VOW the voortreekkers made to god at the battle of blood river."

Ngwenya said:

"Orania is joke, what are they even doing?"

TM. wrote:

"It’s giving those American small towns with a mysterious crime case to be solved."

