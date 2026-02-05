“Their Units Are Beautiful”: Estate Properties Giving Woolies Vibes (the W on Blandford), SA Wowed
- A content creator sparked laughter after he jokingly claimed a North Riding estate was actually a Woolworths residence
- The video, which was shared on TikTok, featured the entrance of an estate with a massive letter "W" that confused the online community
- Social media users joined in on the joke and wondered if residents were only allowed to buy groceries from the luxury retailer
A local man’s drive in Johannesburg’s affluent suburb led to the discovery of an upmarket estate, with the same sign as the Woolworths brand.
In a video shared on TikTok by @soshplaata on February 3, 2026, the creator filmed a sleek residential development located at 249 Blandford Road, North Riding.
Known as The W on Blandford, the estate featured a prominent, oversized "W" at the entrance, which immediately caught his attention for all the wrong reasons. The creator jokingly noted that those living in the estate were essentially living at Woolworths. He humorously questioned why the residents weren't sharing their luxurious lifestyles on the timeline, admitting he was lowkey interested in moving into the apartments himself.
The “Woolworths” lifestyle
The estate offers modern 3-bedroom units with either two or three bathrooms, with built-in braais and 24-hour security, perfect for the “soft life” he imagined. TikTok user @soshplaata captioned his post, referring to the estate as Woolworths homes, and jokingly noting that strange things are happening in Mzansi.
SA reacts to the humorous post
The clip gained massive traction as social media users flooded the comments to keep the joke going. Many viewers wondered how much the properties were worth, noting they were expecting them to be in the millions. Some teased that residents probably faced a strict “Woolies only groceries" policy, associating the "W" sign with the retail giants. One user cleared up the mystery, explaining that the "W" actually stands for Wessels on Blandford, though she admitted he also called the estate "Woolies" every time he passed by.
User @Kgabiso Radebe shared:
"That W stands for Wessels on Blandford. 😂I also call it Kwa Woolies, their units are beautiful."
User @Phethego joked:
"I’m sure they only allow groceries from Woolies here 😭."
User @MaNdimande commented:
"Kazi ama million amangaki (I wonder how many millions it is worth)."
User @Dan Laka 🇿🇦 said:
"It's 'The W.' man 😂."
User @KARABO asked:
"What's strange about it? The captions failed you, neh?"
User @Roco Pablo joked:
"Abasho ukuthi bakhile (they don't mention that they have properties)😏."
