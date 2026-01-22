An Afrikaner man shared footage of Orania's tallest building being erected, a historic moment for the town located in the Northern Cape

The man said that one of the young builders standing on top of the structure was "the highest builder in the land"

He shared what the building would be used for and noted that it was on a piece of land on which a former South African president's statue was erected

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An Orania resident showed the town's first tallest building. Images: Burger van Orania

Source: Facebook

Content creator and Orania resident Burger van Orania recorded the historic moment when one of the White separatist town's young builders, CJ, laid the 'highest' brick in the town's history. He revealed the reason for the building's existence.

Burger van Orania, who took to Facebook on 18 December 2025, said to people on the internet:

"He will officially lay the highest-ever brick in Orania. Since we're a rural town and not a concrete jungle, there's a rule that no building in Orania can be taller than this work building."

The proud resident described CJ as "the highest builder in our land."

Watch the Facebook reel on Burger van Orania's account below:

When Facebook user Amanda Trollip asked for more information about the building, the Afrikaner man claimed that it was a "so-called work building," which roughly constitutes a piece of land on which the President Kruger statue was erected. He noted that, according to planning, the building will eventually become Orania's business centre.

"There will be office space for BKO (our after-school training institution), OOM (the Orania Development Company), and also for shared office space and people doing cyber work, etc. The upper floor will have a dozen or so high-level student apartments."

The self-governed Afrikaner town was founded in 1991 to preserve Afrikaner culture. Image: @TechChiefsZA

Source: Twitter

3 Other stories about Orania

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young female resident from Orania unpacked the town's history.

reported that a young female resident from Orania unpacked the town's history. An Afrikaner X user shared pictures of what Orania looked like in the 1970s compared to 2025.

A viral video showed an American influencer touring Orania, initially unimpressed but later finding deeper meaning in the town's approach.

Source: Briefly News