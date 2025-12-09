A luxury car dealership shared a humorous video featuring a salesman showcasing high-end cars using a popular shopping bag as part of the skit

The clip tapped into a trending national conversation with a witty nod to a recent high-profile controversy

South Africans praised the dealership’s humour, flooding the comments with jokes and positive reactions

A luxury car dealership has added its own flavour to a trending online debate after posting a playful video that quickly caught the attention of Mzansi’s social media users.

A salesman created a hilarious skit about a Woolworths shopping bag that had South Africans in stitches.

Source: Facebook

In the clip, a salesman stands inside the dealership surrounded by high-end vehicles, including the latest BMW models, Porsche units and the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. He held up a familiar black Woolworths shopping bag, with which he began his tongue-in-cheek presentation, drawing viewers in with his confident delivery.

He explained that while the bag may not have "horsepower," it certainly offers 'space to put stuff in stuff that could buy you this." He made this statement while showcasing the different high-end cars.

The salesman then gestured towards the luxury wips behind him, adding that if you own two Woolworths bags, then you can purchase cars like the Porsche or G-Wagen.

He then continued the playful banter, advising viewers that if they hope to own one of the dealership’s luxury vehicles, they may need to "get yourself a Woolworths bag."

The video ended, which was published on 6 December 2025 by the Facebook user EB Motors, with a final comedic jab, telling viewers that if they require more information on where to obtain the bag, they should "check with your nearest commission inquiry."

The reference was a direct nod to the allegedly fraudulent businessman Vusi "Cat" Matlala, who admitted to using Woolworths' reusable shopping bags to conceal money for illegal operations during his testimony before the South African parliamentary ad hoc committee on November 27, 2025

The dealership’s video has since been met with applause, with many South Africans praising the business for its quick wit and ability to tap into a trending conversation while showcasing its premium lineup.

A luxury car dealership featured a Woolworths shopping bag. Image: EB Motors

Source: Facebook

Mzansi weighs in on the man with the Woolworths bag skit

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts as they cracked jokes and shared their opinions, saying:

Sandile Milanzi said:

"Now I see why they say: Secure the bag."

Sosa Yng added:

"Woolies is enjoying the free publicity."

Enzlin Gsi Hattingh stated:

"Woolworths' CAT bags sales just increased by 120% over 6 months, marking it the highest growth in shopping bags over a decade."

Yvette Van Tonder wrote:

"Life is a bit difficult in South Africa, but there is nothing wrong with my country's sense of humour. Had a good laugh, thanks."

Coachlee Dube cracked a joke, saying:

"All along, we've been securing the wrong bag."

Nerisha Manilal commented:

"Woolworths is enjoying the laughs too....was in talks with the management today and they can't believe the attention their bags are getting."

Watch the video.

